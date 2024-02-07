What Is Freely? The U.K.’s Newest Streaming Service, Explained

This year, the U.K. is getting a brand new streaming service. The BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5 are joining forces to bring British households Freely, a platform meant to ensure that the public will be able to maintain access to live TV and premium on-demand content for free in the age of streaming.

Currently, 16 million U.K. households make use of Freeview TV, which gives people access to over 100 free channels on their TV aerial without the need to purchase a cable package from providers such as Sky and Virgin Media. Freeview TV was a response to the rise of digital television, whereas Freely is a response to the widespread use of Smart TVs and streaming apps in broadband-only households. According to a study done by TV analysis firm 3 Reasons, over half of British households will watch TV exclusively via broadband by 2030.

Where Freely differs from platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Apple TV+ is that Freely will be focused on bringing the live TV experience into people’s homes. Though on-demand viewing is a massive part of Britain’s TV landscape, live TV still plays a huge role in today’s society. Earlier this year, the finale of the second season of the BBC reality show The Traitors drew in 6.9 million viewers when it premiered.

Set to launch in the second quarter of 2024, Freely will be built into the next generation of Smart TVs. According to Everyone TV, a joint venture launched by the BBC, ITV, Channel 4, and Channel 5, the Freely app will allow viewers to “switch seamlessly between live and on-demand TV from the leading U.K. broadcasters and take advantage of features, such as pause, restart and access to more episodes, without having to pay,” (via THR). Currently, Freeview TV users can use specialized Freeview DVRs to record their favorite programs if they do not wish to use BBC iPlayer, ITVX, or the Channel 4 and 5 apps.

The app will also include a pop-up MiniGuide, a 7-day TV Guide, and a seamless browsing function. Everyone TV also announced that they were in the process of adding other popular channels, such as Drama, Dave, Yesterday, and W, to the Freely portfolio.

An exact launch date for the Freely app has not yet been announced.

