How Has ‘Muad’Dib’ Changed Meaning in ‘Dune: Part 2’?

Muad’Dib was my favorite character in the first Dune movie for obvious reasons. He’s got big ole ears! But does the meaning of what a “Muad’Dib” is change when we get into Dune: Part 2? Is the Muad’Dib still this little desert mouse? Yes, but there is more to it now.

Muad’Dib in Dune is described as a kangaroo mouse that lives on Arrakis. “Muad’Dib is wise in the ways of the desert. Muad’Dib creates his own water. Muad’Dib hides from the sun and travels in the cool night.” He’s got big beautiful ears and a long tail. Muad’Dib had limited screen time in Dune: Part One, so why is it such an important part of the sequel?

The answer is pretty simple: Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) chose the name Muad’Dib as his common name of manhood. Once he is given the Sietch name Usul, Paul then gets to choose a name of his own. He asks about the creature and they laugh. But the Muad’Dib represents perseverance and survival, a fitting symbol for Paul. And Chalamet is a little mouse of a man, so naturally Paul gravitates to Muad’Dib as his representation of manhood.

The name plays an important part in Paul’s story throughout the film.

The rise of Paul “Muad’Dib” Atreides

Paul is labeled as the messiah among some of the Fremen. Chani (Zendaya) refuses to accept that fate and hopes that Paul will not fall into the complex role. As he continues to gain the trust of the Fremen, Paul loses the parts of himself that connect him with Chani.

The more that Paul becomes Muad’Dib, a figure feared among spice poachers, the more Paul fades away. Even when Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) comes back to Paul, he notes how he has heard tales of “Muad’Dib.”

So while the term still applies to that adorable desert mouse, the name Muad’Dib becomes much more significant in Dune: Part Two.

