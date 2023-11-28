Season 7 of Rick and Morty has had some intense moments, and this week’s episode brought us some hilarious moments spoofing a sci-fi movie from the 1990s.

So far this season, we’ve been on a bit of an emotional journey with Rick. Seeing his ex when Unity showed up on Earth and possibly defeating his nemesis put Rick in a weird headspace. For a dude not used to feeling feelings, it is a lot to deal with. In episode 7, “Wet Kuat Amortican Summer” (one of their best titles to date), the show gave us a hilarious misadventure based on a pivotal plot point of Total Recall (1990).

The episode begins with Summer asking Rick to change her attributes for a party she’s going to, with a device—which looks something like the PipBoy from Fallout video games—that can shift your attributes to go less brain-power to more muscles, or decrease your problem-solving skill to up your charm. Of course, Morty isn’t happy that Rick lets Summer get what she wants. Summer and Morty fight over the device and end up falling into a swimming pool. The water causes the device to go haywire, and it ends up fusing the siblings together in what the show calls a “Kuato,” where Morty protrudes from Summer’s stomach.

What is a Kuato?

The better question is “Who is Kuato?” In Total Recall, Douglas Quaid (Arnold Schwarzenegger) travels to Mars to solve a mystery. Everyone knows the movie for the lady with the three boobs who propositions Quaid in a bar on Mars, and in the film’s story, the low flow of oxygen to poorer parts of the Mars colony contributes to her physical difference and the differences of many Mars citizens. These people seek justice and oxygen.

The leader of the rebellious forces is only known as “Kuato,” which appears graffitied on buildings and muttered secretly. Quaid meets with George (Marshall Bell), who reveals Kuato is his psychic conjoined twin. Kuato tells Quaid to open his mind and explains how they want to bring oxygen to Mars.

On the show, they refer to anyone with another person coming out of their torso as a “Kuato.” Rick and Morty’s use of Kuato is unbelievably funny and takes Kuato to places I never thought possible. My favorite jokes were the shortening of the name to “Kuats” and the Kuato knife. Every one at Rick and Morty, please keep up the good work.

(featured image: Adult Swim)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]