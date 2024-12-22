‘What If…?’s Hulkzilla episode proves the show’s biggest strength is its unlikely character pairings

What If…? season 3 has officially arrived and starts with a bang. In a Godzilla, Power Rangers, and Pacific Rim-inspired episode, this particular Marvel universe has fallen into a conflict called the “Gamma Wars.” Yes, Bruce Banner and the Hulk are at the center of it all, but he’s not alone.

Recommended Videos

Spoilers ahead for What If…? season 3, episode 1.

Season 3, episode 1, “What If… The Hulk Fought the Mech Avengers?”—a title that once again woefully undersells what is happening here—is a bonkers ride that no one asked for yet still gives us a lot to love. Of course, the Hulkzilla of it all and the Mighty Morphin’ Avengers are fun to watch, and the animation is as gorgeous as ever, but the real draw of the episode is this universe’s Avengers roster. The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s primary six heroes all died during the original war, and the world is left with Sam Wilson, Bucky Barnes, Monica Rambeau, Shang-Chi, Marc Spector, Red Guardian, Melina Vostkoff, and Nakia. It’s an unlikely group of heroes, to be sure, but one that’s genuinely really great to watch.

I’ve been begging Marvel to bring back Shang-Chi, and I still want them to renew Moon Knight for season 2. David Harbour’s Red Guardian is always a comedic treat, Melina’s reactions are spot-on, Bucky Barnes is his wonderful, non-traumatized self, Nakia is the brains, and I desperately want Monica and Sam to meet up in the Sacred Timeline. This has proven to me that the live-action MCU needs to work harder to have characters cross paths with one another in unlikely scenarios. Avengers movies aren’t the only opportunities for team-ups, people!

The most important relationship in the episode, however, is the friendship between Sam Wilson and Bruce Banner. In fact, this episode could even be called “What If… Sam Wilson ran laps around Bruce Banner at the Washington Monument instead?”, as the new season opens with a fun recreation of Sam and Steve Rogers’ original meeting in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Sam and Bruce become true friends—a friendship we sadly see very little of, given What If…?’s restricted runtime—until a sailing trip gone wrong makes Bruce flee from his friend and set the world on a path of destruction and mayhem.

Yes, this episode once again solidifies why Sam Wilson is a great Captain America, but it also brings him back to his therapy and VA roots, helping people—in this case, Banner—to express their feelings and fears in a healthy, safe environment. Their relationship is so natural, so believable! That final shot of Sam looking Bruce right in his massive monster eye and reassuring him is character development gold. Why haven’t we seen this before, and why do I get the feeling we’ll never see it again, even if a Red Hulk is showing up in Captain America: Brave New World?

When What If…? was first announced, I—and I suspect many others—believed it would give us a glimpse of what the Sacred Timeline might have looked like if our favorite heroes had changed one choice, or made one wrong move. What if Hawkeye sacrificed himself instead of Natasha? What if Odin had cast out Loki instead of Thor? Instead, we’ve been given increasingly nutty, over-the-top concepts and overarching plots that, while compelling, make the show (somewhat) less accessible. I’ve loved What If…? for what it is, especially the stories involving Strange Supreme, but a part of me will always mourn what could have been.

Despite all of that, What If…? does at least give us character dynamics that are unlikely to be explored in Marvel’s live-action continuity, and for that, I will always be grateful. More Sam and Bruce in the future, please!

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy