What if We Asked Gemma Chan About Gemma Chan?

Gemma Chan is a star in her own right. From her roles in shows like Doctor Who, Humans, and Secret Diary of a Call Girl to her breakthrough into the movie world with Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel, and the upcoming The Eternals, she’s a force to be reckoned with. So … let’s ask her about Harry Styles, right?

What if we didn’t?

Look, I love Harry Styles. A lot. I was supposed to see him twice this year, and I’ve already seen him in concert before. I cannot wait to see Don’t Worry Darling because he’s starring in the Olivia Wilde movie with some of my favorite actors. But that doesn’t mean asking Gemma Chan about what it is like working with him when she’s a HUGE STAR.

Chan seemed to think it was fun, talking about Styles with Variety and saying, “I’ve had a lot of questions about Harry Styles, funnily enough. What can I say? He’s very talented and so lovely,” but then was asked about Meryl Streep not that long after, as the two are starring in Steven Soderbergh’s Let Them All Talk. It’s … frustrating, to say the least. Is anyone going to ask Harry Styles about working with Gemma Chan, or what about Meryl Streep? Are they going to ask her about Chan and her groundbreaking career?

Gemma Chan is about in one of the most highly anticipated Marvel movies, and she’s not even really being questioned that much about it? She’s in TWO major Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as two different characters, and again, they’re asking her about everyone else? It’s just a little frustrating because yeah, sure, ask about costars. That’s fine. But also … I don’t know, ask about her career and the work she’s doing?

She is a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. It’s something she’s incredibly proud of, and it feels like a footnote at the end of this section in Variety. “In my family anytime there was an Asian face on TV, it would be like, ‘Mom, Dad, come!’ Everyone would rush to come and have a look. In magazines or any kind of media, it was so rare. In terms of beauty, you just got used to not having the right shade for your skin tone and things like that. Nowadays, we have the ranges of makeup on a much wider scale,” she said, and this is incredibly important, but sure, I guess everyone can focus on Harry Styles and Meryl Streep?

(image: Danny E. Martindale/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com