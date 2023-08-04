What If Nandor and Guillermo Just Got Over It and Smooched on ‘What We Do In the Shadows’?

From the start of the series What We Do In the Shadows, we’ve been waiting for Nandor and Guillermo to finally admit their feelings for each other. Really, it’s been since the first episode for a lot of us. The vampires have all been open about their sexuality. Nandor (Kayvan Novak) himself has been married to men before and out of his 37 husbands and wives, at one time, he loved 35 of them. It’s not outrageous for us to think that Nandor and Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) could eventually end up together as the show progresses. Except now Guillermo has a secret.

At the end of season 4, Guillermo asked Derek (Chris Sandiford) to turn him into a vampire. Mainly because he didn’t think that Nandor was ever going to do it for him. It has royally backfired on him. He learned after the fact that a familiar going behind the back of his master to get turned into a vampire is an offense that justifies murder. And to top it all off, Guillermo barely is even changing into a vampire. He has little baby wings and just now is getting some super strength.

So it is obvious why Guillermo isn’t as close with Nandor this season but that doesn’t mean we like it. And it has, in turn, made one thing very clear: We need to see Nandor and Guillermo having a chat this season about how they feel about each other. After almost five seasons now, it is getting to a point where the burn of the slow burn is taking a bit too long. I would like to feel my fingertips getting burnt from the flames of it, if you get my drift.

The slow burn needs to burn faster

(Russ Martin/ FX)

I love a good slow-forming relationship. One of my all-time OTPs is Parks and Recreation’s Ben Wyatt and Leslie Knope. Their relationship took a while to finally get to where they are happy together and have their relationship figured out. But even that was not five seasons (and maybe longer) in the making. Even Luke and Lorelai on Gilmore Girls were a bit faster than Nandor and Guillermo seem to be. It is making me a little worried that they’re never going to admit how they feel despite how obvious it is.

Throughout this entire season, we’ve just watched as Nandor feels bad about the fact that Guillermo isn’t around as much. He hates that Guillermo is spending more time with Laszlo (Matt Berry) but he doesn’t know why and hopefully that means that by the end of the season, Nandor and Guillermo actually talk to each other about everything.

Does that mean they’ll smooch? Probably not. Especially given the betrayal that Guillermo did to Nandor but I hope that sooner, rather than later, we get to see them have a chat about whatever romance could be brewing between them. A smooch would help smooth over the betrayal though, if I’m being honest.

(featured image: Russ Martin/FX)

