Eugene Lee Yang, Zach Kornfeld, and Keith Habersberger from 'The Try Guys'
(The Try Guys YouTube channel)
‘The Try Guys’ Announce Launch of New Streaming Service, Confirm Eugene’s Exit

Evan Tiwari
Published: May 22, 2024 05:16 pm

The Try Guys have been reduced from three to two, as Eugene Lee Yang’s departure from the online entertainment group has been confirmed.

In their latest video titled “Our Next Big Try,” which was posted on May 22, Keith Habersberger and Zach Cornfeld announced the launch of their new streaming service, The 2nd Try. The streaming service will provide exclusive content for a subscription fee. However, the group will continue to upload content to the YouTube channel. The difference is that bonus and uncensored content will arrive on the streaming service first and will be available to watch on YouTube at a later date. Interested fans who want to check the service out can do so at the official 2nd Try website.

In the same video, at the 4:35 mark, the duo mentions that there will be a “Eugene Video Coming Thursday” as they bid farewell to the old format. Eugene does make a blink-and-you’ll-miss appearance in the video, and the explainer video releasing on Thursday, May 23, will possibly be his last appearance with the group.

As for the pivot in the format, Habersberger and Cornfeld touched upon the importance of recognizing YouTube’s shifting algorithm and demonetizing policies. The group plans to keep up with the frequent changes that happen in the social media game, and the launch of the streaming service is an example of that.

The Try Guys was initially a four-member group, comprising former Buzzfeed employees Ned Fulmer, Eugene Lee Yang, Keith Habersberger, and Zach Cornfeld. The quartet was reduced to a trio in September 2022, when a major controversy broke out involving Fulmer. He was found cheating on his wife with Try Guys producer Alex Herring, and following an HR investigation, the group made the decision to drop Fulmer from the group.

The Try Guys have starred in a Food Network show titled No Recipe Road Trip and released a book titled The Hidden Power of F*cking Up in 2019. As of May 2024, the The Try Guys had 851 videos and 8 million subscribers on The Try Guys YouTube channel.

Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.