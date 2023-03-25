What Happened to Javi in ‘Yellowjackets’? Answered and Explained

Yellowjackets season 1 left us all with burning questions about the girls and what happened in the wilderness. Not to mention concern for the state of their adult selves trying to survive with their individual traumas.

Yellowjackets perfectly captures the complexities of trauma and what being stuck in the wilderness after a plane crash would actually be like. We’re left wondering about minor characters who may not have a hold on our hearts, like Nat (played by Sophie Thatcher and Juliette Lewis). Characters like Javi (Luciano Leroux) also stay on your mind.

Is Javi dead?

Note: Spoilers ahead for the Yellowjackets season 2 premiere

The season 2 premiere brought us back into the world of Yellowjackets, and things are looking grim. Despite my general dislike for Travis (Kevin Alves), it’s pretty heartbreaking that two months have gone by in the ’90s scenes with no sign of Javi. The middle of nowhere in the Ontario wilderness during the harsh winter would usually mean that person would be dead. Either by a brutal animal attack (shoutout to Van for surviving) or by freezing to death (R.I.P. Jackie).

At this point in time, we can’t count Javi out, because anything is possible in a show like this. During the premiere, Lottie (Courtney Eaton) is still presenting as someone who has abilities of some sort. Unless it’s all a coincidence that what she sees or feels comes to pass. In one scene, Travis has a panic attack, and Lottie helps calm him down (giving him a boner as a result, which was pretty wild). We see flashes of a stump, or something of the sort (I’m sorry, I don’t work with trees). It seems to indicate that might be where Javi is. Therefore, Travis and Nat go on a trek to see if they can track him down. What they find is still to be determined.

(featured image: Showtime)

