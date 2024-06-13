Maybe Don’t Hold Your Breath Waiting for Gideon to Show Up in ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’

The original Criminal Minds TV series ran on CBS for 15 seasons between 2005 and 2020, with the show’s original main cast consisting of seven characters. One of the seven primary characters was Jason Gideon, the FBI Senior Supervisory Special Agent and formerly BAU (Behavioral Analysis Unit) chief.

Spoilers ahead for Criminal Minds season 3

Played by critically acclaimed Broadway performer Mandy Patinkin, Gideon was considered to be the BAU’s best profiler on the show. Gideon became a fan favorite but his presence on Criminal Minds didn’t last long as his final appearance was in season 3, episode 2, “In Name and Blood.”

Jason Gideon’s fate is revealed in season 3, episode 10, when it is disclosed that he was killed by a suspect he had tracked down from one of his first cases. The death completely happened off-screen, as Patinkin didn’t return to film the scenes around the character’s death. Hence, Gideon is unlikely to return to the continuation series Criminal Minds: Evolution in a cameo appearance or otherwise. Flashbacks might be ruled out as well, given remarks Patinkin has made about the show since his departure.

Patinkin’s exit from the show was initially attributed to creative differences, but as time passed there has been speculation that the actor quit due to the sometimes disturbing nature of the show, especially its portrayal of violence against women. Coincidentally, Patinkin’s thoughts mirrored his character’s mental state in the show, who was often distressed because of both the grief suffered by his fellow characters and the gruesome encounters he and his team had.

Patinkin was quite vocal about his displeasure about the show’s themes, and chose to voice his opinion in a 2012 interview with New York Magazine:

“The biggest public mistake I ever made was that I chose to do Criminal Minds in the first place. I thought it was something very different. I never thought they were going to kill and rape all these women every night, every day, week after week, year after year. It was very destructive to my soul and my personality.

Following its revival by Paramount, the show continues to follow a similar format to the original series. Season 2 of Criminal Minds: Evolution premiered on June 6, 2024, on Paramount+ in the US, and on Disney+ in other regions on June 7.

