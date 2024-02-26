During the rerelease of Tenet in IMAX, fans can see a glimpse into Dune: Part Two! As fans pour into the theaters to see Christopher Nolan’s 2020 epic, you can get a taste of the next Warner Bros. hit—that is, if you can get tickets to Tenet.

Recommended Videos

Tenet hit theaters over the weekend (I highly suggest seeing it!), and with it came a scene from Dune: Part Two and a new trailer for Denis Villeneuve’s science fiction saga. The scene reunites Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) with Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), with Gurney excitedly saying “Young pup” when he sees Paul again.

At the end of Dune, we were not sure when the two would find each other, as Paul and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) went to live among the Fremen. As Gurney is mining for spice, Paul and the Fremen are there to attack the miners and are throwing bombs on their machine, but Paul is the one who comes face to face with Gurney. Why doesn’t he kill him? Because he could recognize the “old man’s” footsteps.

After the scene, we got to see a series of clips from previous trailers with a small bit of new footage mixed in, and it ended up being a moment where the audience (who was there to see Tenet) was cheering for the glimpse of the film we got. But if you haven’t gotten your ticket to Tenet yet and you’re unsure if you want to head to the theater, let me try to convince you why you need to go for both Dune and Tenet.

Is it worth going to?

(Warner Bros.)

The scene itself does happen to be one of my favorite moments in Dune: Part Two as a whole and so if you’re someone who doesn’t want that moment ruined, then maybe don’t go see it. But if you’re someone who leans towards watching all the footage you can before heading into the theater, then I highly suggest heading to the IMAX to see the special glimpse.

More than that, you get to see Tenet on the big screen, which does make it a lot easier to understand! And if you’re a fan of Christopher Nolan, you can justify going to the IMAX again by knowing that this is the way he always wanted you to watch his film! On top of that, you get a Dune treat.

To me, that all sounds like a win-win situation.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]