Rocky on Nickelodeon's "PAW Patrol"
Category:
TV

What’s the Eco Pup’s Catchphrase Your Toddler Keeps Repeating From ‘PAW Patrol’?

Coco Poley
Published: May 26, 2024 02:30 pm

Paw Patrol was a top 50 Netflix show in 2023 and loved by toddlers. Each of the rescue doggies has a special skillset and a catchphrase they repeat when they’re about to set out on a new mission. What’s the Eco pup’s catchphrase?

Rocky the Eco-pup

From rescuing wild animals to solving municipal problems to arriving at the mayor’s behest, the six PAW Patrol pups are ready to help anyone in Adventure Bay solve a problem. Toddlers love PAW Patrol for a lot of reasons. It’s repetitive, so there are lots of short songs and repeated phrases that children can learn, in a way they can sing along to their favorite parts. (Parents, you may not love the repetition, but we all know the kids love it.) The storylines are low stakes, and the dogs are always helped by their young human friend Ryder. No one is ever in any real danger or gets hurt. From an adult perspective, sometimes the show is even cute!

The recycle and reuse-focused dog Rocky loves recycling and creating things out of objects that others might deem trash. His recycling truck is full of useful gadgets and basic crafting materials like tape. Despite his fear of water, Rocky is a sweet pup with a penchant for creativity. He is always solving problems in Adventure Bay by using materials that are either already available on the scene, or something he has in his truck. He never needs anything new to tackle a mission.

What’s Rocky’s catchphrase?

Since there are six pups in the squad and each dog has their own skillset and catchphrase, there are six different catchphrases that kids will hear whenever a pup is selected for a mission. PAW Patrol episodes are usually focused on one rescue mission, and every dog’s skillset is not needed for every mission. So Ryder, the only human in the PAW Patrol, always tells the puppies what the situation is. He also tells them whose help he needs. This is where the pups’ catchphrases come in. They always affirm that they’re ready to get going with their catchphrase, and Ryder acknowledges at the end with, “PAW Patrol, we’re on a roll.”

So what’s Rocky’s catchphrase when he’s ready to accept a mission from Ryder and help out in Adventure Bay? It’s “Green means go!” You might also hear him encouraging his fellow pups to recycle when he says, “Don’t lose it. Reuse it!” And now you’ll know what your toddler is saying when they keep repeating these (pretty useful) phrases.

Coco Poley
Coco Poley is a freelance writer, prolific poet, and artist who has been writing professionally for seven years. When Coco isn't writing poetry and fiction, they are creating some form of art or roller skating. You can find Coco's features on comics, TV, games, software, and film across the web on The Stack Overflow blog, How-to Geek, Women Write About Comics, and Sidequest.Zone. Follow Coco's journey as an author or buy their art at http://linktr.ee/youcancallmecoco.