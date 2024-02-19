What City Did Netflix Land on for ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 6?

When oh when will Love Is Blind come to my city?

When will I finally be able to sneak onto the set of Love Is Blind and play cupid with the couples therein? When will I be able to matchmake and matchbreak however my depraved little lovesick heart desires? I dream of peddling my services as an amateur lawyer to make shafted contestants a boatload of money in legal payouts. And if the show is indeed scripted, could I add clever twists in the script to further my own nefarious ends?

Please, tell me where the action will take place. I’ll fly, drive, walk, or crawl there. Whether it be the next town over or 3,000 miles away, I will get there. And reality TV will never be the same again.

So where is season 6 taking place?

According to my sources (a.k.a. Netflix), the action for season 6 takes place in Charlotte, North Carolina. Oh ho! A return to the East Coast—the first since season 1 when the action took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

We’ve seen many a locale over the years. Season 5 was filmed in Houston, season 4 in Seattle, season 3 in Dallas, and season 2 in Chicago. My sources further indicate that a section of season 6 was filmed in the beautiful Dominican Republic for a romantic island getaway. Next time I’d like to see them go to an even more distant island! Like Labrador! Or that one island that’s covered in snakes! Or the other one with all the spooky dolls!

Fingers crossed for season 7.

(featured image: Netflix)

