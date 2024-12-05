‘What a joke of a clown show’: Trump’s possible Pete Hegseth replacement isn’t impressing Americans at all

No need to call Judie Collins, the clowns have already been sent in.

Recommended Videos

Due to a storm of sexual assault allegations surrounding Secretary of Defense Cabinet pick Pete Hesgeth, Trump is mulling over a replacement. It won’t be the first. Trump already dumped Matt Gaetz – who is also battling allegations of sex trafficking – from consideration for Attorney General. And after what was likely little deliberation, Trump believes he’s found the perfect new candidate… Ron “Meatball” DeSantis.

And the internet is losing it.

LOL!!!! OMG! Donald Trump mulls over replacing Pete Hegseth with Ron DeSantis. Honestly, what a joke of a clown show. Can someone just give him a reality show already so he can get the hell out of our lives?? — KCL⚡️ (@Kam_Court1) December 4, 2024

When it comes to Secretary of Defense picks, Trump actually could not have done worse. Ron DeSantis, the current governor of Florida, is one most odious, malignant, spiteful, ignorant barnacles clinging to the bottom of the Republican party platform. Aside from running the worst presidential campaign in history, DeSantis’ other non-accomplishments include the passage of some of the most virulently racist and homophobic laws in modern American history. His “Don’t Say Gay” bill banned schools from speaking about sexual orientation on gender identity in classrooms, while “Stop Woke Act” banned universities from discussing racial justice or critical race theory and damaged DEI programs across the state of Florida. He has severely limited abortion access in his state, but made it easier than ever to own a gun. The man also has a weird grudge against Disney. In short, he’s a clown. In shorter, he’s on the short list for Defense Secretary.

As reported by NBC, DeSantis is “very much in contention” for the role. “Trump talked to the governor and wants him to do it” said a source familiar with the matter. Shockingly, unlike other members of Trump’s Cabinet-to-be, DeSantis actually somewhat qualified for the role. DeSantis served in The Navy during the Iraq War. If he had spent that time working as a financier and collecting erotic art, I’m sure he would have gotten the Navy Secretary job instead.

This is not a cabinet anymore, it’s a junk drawer . — Neptune66 (@Charles82360106) December 4, 2024

A presidential junk drawer indeed, and one mold-encrusted sock doesn’t want to leave. Pete Hesgeth took to X to announce that he would not be dropping out of the Cabinet running.

I’m doing this for the warfighters, not the warmongers.



The Left is afraid of disrupters and change agents. They are afraid of @realDonaldTrump—and me. So they smear w/ fake, anonymous sources & BS stories. They don’t want truth.



Our warriors never back down, & neither will I. pic.twitter.com/nDQ5aUlv7i — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) December 4, 2024

Many of Hesgeth’s Republican colleagues however are content to back down from him. GOP Senator Lindsey Graham called the allegations against Hesgeth “disturbing” citing his desire to make sure “every young woman that joins the military feels respected and welcomed.” Considering Graham supports a rapist already, I’d say it’s too late for that. Meanwhile, Senator Ted Cruz has shown his support for Hesgeth, calling the criticism around his candidacy “shameful.” Cruz knows all about shame, considering that time he was flamed for going on vacation in Cancun and left his home state to freeze in a record breaking blizzard. This clown show has a particularly large cast.

What’s truly funny about the clown show, (funny “sad” and not “haha”) is that Ron DeSantis, like Pete Hesgeth once was himself, is an open critic of Trump. Trump elevated his rivalry of DeSantis to schoolyard proportions by calling him names like “Meatball Ron” and “Ron DeSanctimonious.” DeSantis broke from party line to clap back that Trump lost the 2020 election. Ooh. Burn. It’s a slapstick clown show indeed. If only we weren’t all tied to the political chairs and forced to watch.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy