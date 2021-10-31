comScore We're Obsessed With These Pets in Halloween Costumes
We’re Obsessed With These Pets in Nerdy Halloween Costumes

What is Halloween for, if not to dress your dog up like an AT-AT?

By Chelsea SteinerOct 31st, 2021, 4:09 pm
 

A dog is seen dressed as "Paw-Casso" during the Haute Dog Howl'oween Parade on October 29, 2017 in Long Beach, California.

Few things are as wholesome and delightful as dressing up our beloved pets in Halloween costumes. After all, is it even Halloween if you don’t see a dachshund dressed up as a hot dog or a cat rocking a witch’s hat? Creating elaborate costumes for our critters is good old fashioned fun, and guaranteed to put a smile on anyone’s face. Dogs and cats (and various other animal friends) already give us so much unconditional love and affection. Throw a beret on that, and you’ve got a party.

It’s no surprise then, that various Howl’oween and pet parades have sprung up across the country. And each year, it seems that there are more and more options for pet costumes. And for the cosplayers among us, Halloween is the perfect time show off these adorably nerdy creations on our creatures. We combed through social media to find the cutest, nerdiest pet looks for the season, and y’all didn’t disappoint.

Got an adorable pet pic of your own! Share it on social media and tag us! Happy Howl’oween everyone!

(image: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

