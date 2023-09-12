Wellness Influencer Claims You Don’t Need Glasses If You Just Buy Her Masterclass

For the low low price of $11, you can supposedly shed the devilish ocular burden we know as glasses, as well as restore your mind and spirit, through the “multidimensional healing” of Samantha Lotus. The Canadian wellness influencer claims she’s already cured herself of poor eyesight, no longer relying on glasses to see clearly.

Apparently, optometrists have been lying to us about needing corrective lenses to help us see. Lotus states that there are mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual aspects to curing bad eyesight, which she can teach you about if you just give her your lunch money. To be clear, Lotus is not talking about opening your Third Eye, which might make sense in the context of her spiritual healing brand. No, she means your literal eyeballs.

Choosing to see better is the key, Lotus says, and her class is not for anyone who wants to stay a “victim” of Big Glasses. It’s important to note that there is no science to back up her claim that eyesight can be fixed with anything other than corrective lenses, surgery, or medicated eyedrops, but we all knew that. Lotus claims that she’s no run-of-the-mill scammer, though. She told the Daily Beast that she is extensively trained in anatomy, physiology, biology, pathology, sociology, psychology, neuropathic medicine, and iridology—so you can be totally sure she’s not just pulling the wool over your eyes (badum-tss).

Perhaps if you, too, had become so well versed in so many scientific disciplines, you would have been similarly able to discover the healing power of giving Samantha Lotus eleven more dollars, since that’s the main accomplishment you’ll come away with from this masterclass. There’s certainly no shortage of similar scams online, with people promising that they have miracle fixes for pretty much anything about yourself or your life that you might want to change, and her strategy of picking a price point low enough to get some “What could it hurt?” impulse buys seems likely to succeed in helping her fund more of her nonsense.

(featured image: screengrab)

