In a hilarious Freudian slip that perfectly encapsulates their operational incompetence, the Trump-Vance campaign wrote Pittsburgh’s iconic NFL franchise as “Stealers” in their latest campaign newsletter.

Recommended Videos

The error, which was posted online by PatriotTakes, emerged just as the campaign attempts to shore up critical support in western Pennsylvania with the help of their bestest boy, Elon Musk. The newsletter read “working at McDonalds, a town hall, a Stealers game – no one is working harder than President Trump to Make America Great Again!”

Well, they’re used to that spelling of it for a reason — KARMA-LA for the Win (@LadyJDance) October 22, 2024

“Well, they’re used to that spelling of it for a reason,” X user @LadyJDance wrote of the slip in response.

Republican nominee Donald Trump ended up at the Steelers game Sunday night, where they defeated the Jets in the debut of quarterback Russell Wilson. He showed up in a suite during the first quarter and did his perfunctory smiling and waving at fans he doesn’t remotely identify with. And he was booed when shown on the jumbotrons.

NEW: Trump is BOOED at the Steelers-Jets game in Pittsburgh.



“BOOOOOO!!!!!! GET HIM OUTTA TOWN!!” pic.twitter.com/Fyb4gKEuBh — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 21, 2024

At some point, he also put his head on the body of an AI-generated Steeler Übermensch with the number “47.” (Get it? He was the 45th president, and now he could be the 47th.)

"Mr. Trump, those are the Steelers … not the Stealers." https://t.co/NNVEusezA1 — Brooks D. Simpson (@BrooksDSimpson) October 21, 2024

The Steelers represent not just a sports team but a multi-generational cultural touchstone. The error and his buffoonery suggest a carelessness in the region where football and politics often intertwine in complex ways—and where Trump desperately needs votes locked in to have a chance against Vice President Kamala Harris.

Oh my…



This is absolute GOLD!



Letter written to Donald Trump by another owner in the USFL (another failed business for DJT) pic.twitter.com/Taf5BvV4hz — susan mathai (@susanmathai) August 2, 2024

The irony thickens considering Trump’s ownership of the defunct USFL’s New Jersey Generals, suggesting at least passing familiarity with professional football franchises. He’s wildly known as a central figure leading to the demise of the brief-formidable spring league, which isn’t that ironic at all.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy