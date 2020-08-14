Weezer’s Song for Bill & Ted Face the Music Is Most Excellent

Sometimes, there are things in our lives that bring us so much joy that we love them unconditionally. That’s me with the Bill & Ted franchise. These movies are just so wholesome and wonderful and explore friendship and a love of music in a way that I’ve never really seen before or after onscreen.

Following the friendship of Bill S. Preston Esq. (Alex Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Keanu Reeves), Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey taught us the importance of song and how just one song from Preston and Logan can unite the world. Now, in Bill & Ted Face the Music, their daughters are here to help them finally write that song, and I can’t wait to see what the future (no, really, like the super far away future) has in store for them.

To make things even more excellent, Weezer released the first song for the film, titled “Beginning of the End,” with clips from the film interspersed through the video. And … I cried over a Weezer song?

The “Wyld Stallyns” cut features a cameo from both Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves, asking Weezer if they know any KISS songs. But what this first track does is show us the importance of music in this film as well as how it is going to play in the film. And if this is just the first song released for Face the Music, I can’t wait to see how the other songs play into the themes of the movie.

The full track list is below!

Big Black Delta – “Lost in Time”

Alec Wigdahl – “Big Red Balloon”

Weezer – “Beginning Of The End (Wyld Stallyns Edit)”

Cold War Kids – “Story Of Our Lives”

Mastodon – “Rufus Lives”

Big Black Delta – “Circuits Of Time”

POORSTACY – “Darkest Night”

Lamb Of God – “The Death Of Us”

FIDLAR – “Breaker”

Culture Wars – “Leave Me Alone”

Blame My Youth – “Right Where You Belong”

Wyld Stallyns (feat. Animals As Leaders, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah) – “Face The Music”

Wyld Stallyns – “That Which Binds Us Through Time: The Chemical, Physical and Biological Nature of Love; an Exploration of The Meaning of Meaning, Part 1”

Bill & Ted Face the Music is something I’ve been waiting a long time for, and when the movie is released at the end of this month, I’m going to watch it and let myself be reminded that God gave rock’n’roll to us and that we should always be excellent to each other.

(via Variety, image: Orion Pictures)

