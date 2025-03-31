Weak Class Hero 1’s first season ended with a wicked twist. Needless to say, fans were left in righteous anger and tears at Beom-seok’s betrayal. Perhaps a second season will give Si-eun much-needed space for vengeance.

The first season of the K-drama ended in 2022. By the last episode, Si-eun’s friend group fell apart after Beom-seok hired thugs to beat Su-ho. For viewers who kept an eye on Beom-seok, maybe the twist wasn’t as surprising. Among the trio, he’s not above harming others for his survival. Needless to say, Beom-seok didn’t turn on his friends out of necessity—he was just jealous of them.

Will there be Weak Class Hero 2?

With Su-ho now in a coma and Si-eun transferred to a low-ranking high school, will Weak Class Hero 1 finally get its much-deserved season two? The short answer is yes, Weak Class Hero 2 is in the works. The K-drama will premiere on Netflix. But unfortunately, there’s no solid release date for the second season yet. Additionally, no official trailer has been put out either. Weak Hero Class 2 is speculated to be out by the second quarter of 2025.

What could Weak Class Hero 2 be about?

Those who’ve read the Webtoon series Weak Hero would know that the K-drama heavily deviated from its source material. It’s possible that the second season will follow the mainline events of the webtoon, given that the first season seemed like a prequel to the original story.

Si-eun, who is ever-so-studious, now has to survive in a school full of delinquents. After beating bullies in his previous school just with pure brainpower and dealing with a rogue gang, Si-eun’s chances of making it to graduation are higher than ever. But even without considering that, perhaps viewers just want to see Si-eun and Su-ho interact again. Maybe by some miracle, they can—if Su-ho ever wakes up from his coma.

Then again, these are all just speculations. Whatever Weak Hero Class 2 has in store will hopefully tidy up the tragedy left in season one’s wake.

