Things We Saw Today: We Wish You a ‘Kaiju Christmas’
Plus Sanaa Lathan, Michelle Yeoh, and more!
When it comes to the holiday season, I think we can all agree on one thing: there are not nearly enough Christmas stories about giant monsters. Luckily for us, writer Samuel Haine (Slow City Blues) and artist John Schrad are working on a monstrous new spin on ‘A Night Before Christmas’. The duo are launching a Kickstarter for ‘A Kaiju Christmas’, a children’s book which promises monster snowmen, robo-Santas, and more kaiju holiday fun. The story follows a group of kids who fight to save Christmas after a giant snowman comes to Earth via an extra-dimensional portal.
Haine was inspired by his own love of Christmas classics like A Christmas Story, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “What can I watch for 24 hours at a time? What can I read once or twice every Christmas?” Schrad and Haine’s Kickstarter is trying to raise $5,000 for a 200-print run of the book. The campaign launches on September 6.
As someone who loves kid-friendly horror, A Kaiju Christmas could join fellow holiday favorites like Gremlins and The Nightmare Before Christmas. A spooky Christmas tale is welcome counter-programming to traditional Christmas content, with films like Anna and the Apocalypse quickly becoming cult favorites. And let’s be honest: Christmas is kind of creepy, right? A bearded man breaks into your home, eats your cookies, and leaves you presents? Somebody call Blumhouse.
(via THR, featured image: John Schrad)
- Thomas Jane takes on vampire Malin Akerman in Slayers. (via io9)
- Why was Johnny Depp at the VMAs? (via Pajiba)
- Sanaa Lathan makes her directorial debut with On the Come Up:
- Tim Pool hates mainstream media, yet he plagiarized it. (via The Daily Beast)
- We’re always down to talk ‘The Last Starfighter’. (via Collider)
- Michelle Yeoh to receive inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. (via IndieWire)
