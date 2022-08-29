When it comes to the holiday season, I think we can all agree on one thing: there are not nearly enough Christmas stories about giant monsters. Luckily for us, writer Samuel Haine (Slow City Blues) and artist John Schrad are working on a monstrous new spin on ‘A Night Before Christmas’. The duo are launching a Kickstarter for ‘A Kaiju Christmas’, a children’s book which promises monster snowmen, robo-Santas, and more kaiju holiday fun. The story follows a group of kids who fight to save Christmas after a giant snowman comes to Earth via an extra-dimensional portal.

Haine was inspired by his own love of Christmas classics like A Christmas Story, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “What can I watch for 24 hours at a time? What can I read once or twice every Christmas?” Schrad and Haine’s Kickstarter is trying to raise $5,000 for a 200-print run of the book. The campaign launches on September 6.

As someone who loves kid-friendly horror, A Kaiju Christmas could join fellow holiday favorites like Gremlins and The Nightmare Before Christmas. A spooky Christmas tale is welcome counter-programming to traditional Christmas content, with films like Anna and the Apocalypse quickly becoming cult favorites. And let’s be honest: Christmas is kind of creepy, right? A bearded man breaks into your home, eats your cookies, and leaves you presents? Somebody call Blumhouse.

(via THR, featured image: John Schrad)

Thomas Jane takes on vampire Malin Akerman in Slayers. (via io9)

Why was Johnny Depp at the VMAs? (via Pajiba)

Sanaa Lathan makes her directorial debut with On the Come Up:

Tim Pool hates mainstream media, yet he plagiarized it. (via The Daily Beast)

We’re always down to talk ‘The Last Starfighter’. (via Collider)

Michelle Yeoh to receive inaugural TIFF Share Her Journey Groundbreaker Award at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. (via IndieWire)

Just learned that cheetahs are so shy that zoos give them their own emotional “support dogs” pic.twitter.com/5uxqrhHlMa — Today Years Old (@todayyearsoldig) August 24, 2022

That’s Monday, Mary Suevians!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]