We only have one week left of the trailer haunting everyone’s dreams

Have you been to the movies recently? If so, you’ve seen the trailer for Speak No Evil, unless you’re one of those people who avoid the theater when trailers are on. Even then, I don’t know if it is possible to avoid the Speak No Evil trailer.
The new James McAvoy film (which is a remake of the 2022 film of the same name) takes us on a vacation gone wrong. Speak No Evil is described as follows: “A dream holiday turns into a living nightmare when an American couple and their daughter spend the weekend at a British family’s idyllic country estate.” Great! The issue isn’t the movie itself. It is the influx of trailers for it we are all seeing everywhere. We cannot escape James McAvoy!
It is so bad that people are talking about how many times they’ve seen this trailer. In fact, they are celebrating that with the film’s release date it means we won’t have to see it anymore.
Some have found that even when they go to a screening for the movie, they’re met with the trailer.
Look, it is a good movie. I’ve seen it; I loved it. But sometimes you just don’t want to watch the trailers anymore. This happens often, but the Speak No Evil trailer just feels particularly odd because it is everywhere. TV ads, movie trailers, and more, you cannot escape it!
The jokes have come full circle to people just pretending like no trailer exists at all. What is the Speak No Evil trailer you speak of? I have blocked it from my mind.
Others have resorted to waiting outside movie theaters until the trailer is over.
When you find a movie that doesn’t have it before your screening? Count your blessings.
I couldn’t even avoid it at Horror Nights
One of the funnier moments from my trip to Hollywood Horror Nights at Universal Studios was getting out of the car and seeing a poster. Someone made a joke about it and said, “Oh god that’d be terrifying just a house where the trailer is shown.” We thought that joke would stay there. But no, we were terrified still.
As you get on the Terror Tram that takes you to all of Blumhouse’s more recently horror characters, you have to get off and walk around. But the tram is there to pick you up when you’re all done and drive you back to the park. As we were getting back on the tram to head back up, the guide said the most terrifying sentence of the night: They were going to show us the trailer for Speak No Evil on the ride back.
We screamed, cried, and were terrified that this was our last moment on this Earth.
I do think it is funny that this movie is so good but the excitement for it to just come out already is so people can be free from the trailers. The good news is you only have the rest of this week. Freedom is in sight and then you can see all of Speak No Evil.
Published: Sep 10, 2024 03:24 pm