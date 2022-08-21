It’s no surprise that we’re big fans of the Disney+ series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’. After all, the show has everything we love: feminist themes, dirty jokes, Tatiana Maslany. Marvel’s courtroom comedy series just premiered, and to celebrate Funko is dropping the first wave of Pops inspired by the series. This includes Pops of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), and Nikki Ramos (Ginger Gonzaga). The figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and Amazon.

But what’s the deal? Why is there no She-Hulk Funko Pop? It’s literally in the title.

(image: A24)

Hopefully we’ll get She-Hulk in the next wave, along with a Titania (Jameela Jamil) Pop as well. In the meantime, Hasbro’s Marvel Legends has a Maslany-accurate She-Hulk 6-Inch Action Figure available for pre-order. The only downside? We have to wait until March 2023 to get our hands on it.

(image: Hasbro)

Disney is also releasing a 12-inch She-Hulk figure as well, the She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Special Edition Doll , which is available now. There’s also older Funko Pop figures of She-Hulk to round out your collection. Come on Marvel, get with the merch program already!

(featured image: Funko)

Happy Sunday, Mary Suevians!

