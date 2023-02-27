Last night’s Screen Actors Guild Awards featured a surprising team-up: Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega took the stage together to announce the winner for best male actor in a television movie or limited series.

Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega being dark and moody together…love lol#SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/DOsD3bswlW — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 27, 2023

If you’re a Parks and Recreation fan, you know that no one throws shade like April Ludgate (Plaza). At least, no one did until Ortega stepped into the role of Wednesday Addams on Netflix’s Wednesday. These two go together like hearts and daggers!

Their bit is a delight to watch. They start off by claiming not to know why they were paired up to present the award. Ortega suggests they get revenge on whoever did it by cursing their families and “watching as misfortune befalls their bloodlines for the next seven generations.” Then Plaza gets it.

People on social media are saying that the two actors should play sisters. I like that idea! Although it was kind of done already in Parks and Rec, in the episodes when we meet April’s younger sister Natalie (Minni Jo Mazzola). Natalie manages to be even darker and more deadpan than April—so much so that when she offers up a brief, monotone wedding toast, April is reduced to a pile of weepy, sentimental mush. But hey, it’s never too late to explore that concept more.

You know what I’d like to see, though? I’d like to see these two host a talkshow. Like, a witchy talk show. Like, where they invite the most wholesome, cheerful celebrities in the world to come on and talk about things that make them happy, and Plaza and Ortega just stare them down until they start to cry. And also the furniture is black? I don’t know, I’m still refining the pitch, but you get the general idea.

Well, whatever happens, this segment was so viscerally satisfying to watch. Aubrey and Jenna are the dark duo I never knew I needed in my life.

(featured image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]