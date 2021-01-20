comScore We Made It. Donald Trump Has Left the White House! | The Mary Sue

We Made It. Donald Trump Has Left the White House!

Ding Dong, the witch is gone.

By Lyra HaleJan 20th, 2021, 9:19 am

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Marine One as they depart the White House on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. President Trump is making his scheduled departure from the White House for Florida, several hours ahead of the inauguration ceremony for his successor Joe Biden, making him the first president in more than 150 years to refuse to attend the inauguration. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

Do you feel that? That relief in your chest? Like you can breathe again? You’re not the only one. The internet is breathing a big sigh of relief that Donald Trump’s reign of terror is finally over. After 4 years of ups and downs (mostly downs), twists and turns, a return to at least the possibility of moving forward has finally arrived, and everyone is celebrating.

It’s time to bring out the champagne, hold your loved ones close (or call them via Zoom), and herald change. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are right around the corner, and while we still have a long way to go from there, the administration that they are bringing into 2021 will transform our country into something it hasn’t been for years: something I can be proud of.

Until then, let’s have a little fun and join in on the jokes, puns, and absolutely savage tweets that mark the end of our collective nightmare!

