We Made It. Donald Trump Has Left the White House!

Do you feel that? That relief in your chest? Like you can breathe again? You’re not the only one. The internet is breathing a big sigh of relief that Donald Trump’s reign of terror is finally over. After 4 years of ups and downs (mostly downs), twists and turns, a return to at least the possibility of moving forward has finally arrived, and everyone is celebrating.

It’s time to bring out the champagne, hold your loved ones close (or call them via Zoom), and herald change. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are right around the corner, and while we still have a long way to go from there, the administration that they are bringing into 2021 will transform our country into something it hasn’t been for years: something I can be proud of.

Until then, let’s have a little fun and join in on the jokes, puns, and absolutely savage tweets that mark the end of our collective nightmare!

Donald Trump has left the White House for the last time. DING DONG THE WHINY LITTLE BITCH IS DEAD, HALLEFUCKINGLUJAH I CANT BELIEVE WE MADE IT#InaugurationDay #TrumpsLastDay #wednesdaythought #waytooearly pic.twitter.com/JcztR56evA — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) January 20, 2021

Good morning, darling tweeps-the day we’ve waited so long for is finally here. 🇺🇸❤️#BidenHarrisInauguration https://t.co/FHB8dAwmVW — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 20, 2021

This is the energy today. I can’t believe we made it. pic.twitter.com/5IBQ00dsZP — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) January 20, 2021

#WeMadeIt ! I love you, Resistance ! 🇺🇸💙🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p0s9ww0goJ — DTS: Grateful Patriot WE SURVIVED HIM !! (@SmithTuri) January 20, 2021

Less than 6 hours!

We made it.

We made it through the most hateful, divisive, corrupt, antiAmerican administration.

We celebrate today.

We remember how to breathe again.

But we also steel ourselves to soon learn of the unspeakable horrors hidden from us.

But today is for joy. — Philly’s Just Elizabeth 🇺🇸 (@Eiggam5955) January 20, 2021

Omg we made it through this… bring in the sage wands! pic.twitter.com/0zY6sSWX8W — Sheena, Queen of my Jungle, #YourMom (@sctchef) January 20, 2021

He’s gone, and America gets a return to normalcy, sanity, and sleep. WE MADE IT! — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 20, 2021

The oompaloompa finally left. Current mood: pic.twitter.com/XzuO1ZeqPZ — Anna Gifty is glad we made it. (@itsafronomics) January 20, 2021

Good Morning America! We made it! pic.twitter.com/Fvk94w0x5y — colmon (@colmonelridge) January 20, 2021

True that ! WE MADE IT – He`s gone ! #TrumpsLastDay pic.twitter.com/clFGSe2AoM — Marko Silberhand (@MarkoSilberhand) January 20, 2021

“We did it! We did it, America! We made it through the Trump presidency hahahah.” #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/WoVvHS5OBu — ross (@OnceUponARoss) January 20, 2021

I saw him leave. He’s not our President anymore. It’s real. The shitshow Circus is over.

And now I’m watching our new President go to church with members of Congress in a bipartisan act of unity. WE MADE IT! 😍😭😭 — Mother Horror (@SadieHartmann) January 20, 2021

He’s Gone good riddance alright Trump will holla! pic.twitter.com/OcGKYEVAUn — Lamar_Coupe (@Lemories_I) January 20, 2021

Now that he’s gone it’s time to pic.twitter.com/NpNYQv8cyZ — cashapp me thanks (@ASmittick) January 20, 2021

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

