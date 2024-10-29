For protestors who’ve witnessed the atrocities committed against journalists and Palestinian civilians, the war on Gaza is a contentious issue that they will vote on.

Some are opting to abstain or vote independently, but Mark Ruffalo explains why Kamala Harris is Gaza’s best bet. Robert Moore from ITV News asked Mark about Gaza, which he has been outspoken about. He was among the actors who signed a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. He has also advocated for the safety of other pro-Palestinian SAG-AFTRA members.

Mark explained, “There is no perfect candidate right now, but we know what Trump will do.” He predicts that Trump would “sell out” Arab people, which is ultimately detrimental for Palestinians. To back his point, Mark talked about American Arabs and Jews coming together in Arizona in support of Kamala Harris. These two groups allegedly signed an open letter to persuade others to vote for Harris because they believe that they could still change her positions regarding Gaza and Israel.

Like those groups, Mark also believes Harris can change stances about Gaza. Harris reiterated throughout her campaign that Israel has the right to defend itself. At the same time, she recognized the ongoing humanitarian crisis experienced by Palestinians.

Trump’s support for Israel

Former President Donald Trump has been attempting to gain Arab American and Muslim voters in his campaign. He said that Israel “must finish” its war. By that, Trump doesn’t mean to defend Palestinians caught in the crossfire—he had openly criticized calls for a ceasefire by the Biden administration. Along those comments, Trump does not take kindly to pro-Palestinian protestors and has threatened to deport students who’ve participated in the rallies.

Additionally, Trump broke the U.S.’ traditional stance of neutrality on Jerusalem, claiming that it was Israel’s “capital city.” The United Nations considers Eastern Jerusalem, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip as Occupied Palestinian Territory (OPT). Donald Trump is not likely to be a neutral actor, should he be given another term.

