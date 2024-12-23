“We have to”: Adria Arjona really wants to work with Glen Powell again

My favorite movie of 2024 is Hit Man. The Richard Linklater film was released on Netflix and brought Glen Powell and Adria Arjona to us as Gary/Ron and Madison. It is a perfectly weird romantic comedy and I loved every second of it.

The chemistry between Arjona and Powell was undeniable with fans wishing and hoping the two would work together again. In fact, they both did an interview for Interview Magazine where they talked about working with one another. In it, Powell praised Arjona’s work and said that he would like to work with her over and over again.

“I’ve seen you fit into things of every size and scope, and there’s a reason why everyone is clamoring to have you in their movie at a studio level. But I also think it’s very refreshing to watch something like this,” Powell said. “If this movie was made by a studio, it would be completely devoid of heart and all the things that are magical about it. It’s so interesting how movies are lightning in a bottle and about the investment of the actors. It’s one of the reasons I enjoyed working with you so much and why I would like to do it over and over again for the rest of time.”

Arjona responded enthusiastically to him, saying “Yes please, Glen! You work very similarly to me. You just have to commit to the world.” All of this is why, in my own interview with Arjona for Los Frikis, I asked her about it. “We will, we have to,” Arjona said when I jokingly told her that I would hold her and Powell to their word. “We have to, I love him dearly. And thank you for liking Hit Man that much, I love that movie.”

It’s all I want in this world

I was not lying when I praised Hit Man to Arjona. It is easily one of my favorite movies of all time but especially my favorite of this year. The way that the film uses Arjona’s Madison to really elevate what Gary Johnson is going through was masterful and it was, to me, a perfect romantic comedy. What was captivating though is the way that Powell and Arjona let these characters work off each other.

It is why scenes like the Notes App scene have stayed with audiences after it. If I could, I’d watch the two of them going back and forth with that phone for the rest of my life. And it is heartwarming when actors clearly enjoy working together. It reminds me of the 90s when we’d see the same pairing over and over again. I miss our Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan movies. Or the Richard Gere and Julia Roberts of it all.

So if Glen Powell and Adria Arjona want to continue to work together for me and my cinematic love, I am going to praise them every step of the way. After all, she promised me that their new movie could “fix” me.

