The Swedish city of Malmö has taken a horny new approach to encourage its citizens not to litter. The city has installed dirty talking trash cans, which deliver flirty audio messages when used. A sexy female voice delivers lines like “Oh, right there, yes!”, “Come back soon and do that again!” and “Mmm, a bit more to the left next time,” when trash is deposited, in a bold new incentive to combine clean streets with boners. It is…definitely a choice!

In 2017, the city installed 18 talking trash cans, with only two still functioning. The older cans didn’t deliver racy messages, and one wonder what, if any, audio message users need when throwing away trash. For that matter, why is there only a sexy female voice option? Where’s my gruff but tender Brett Goldstein-voiced trash can to flirt with me every time I throw something away? Sweden, your double standards are showing.

“The sentences are part of the campaign’s intention to get more people to talk about the dirtiest thing there is: littering,” said city road department’s section chief Marie Persson, according to The Local, quoting Swedish newspaper Sydsvenskan. “So please go ahead and feed the bins with more rubbish…yes, just like that.”

Good luck with you horny trash cans, Sweden! Hopefully you’ll encourage some randy pervs to stop littering.

(via CNN, image: HBO)

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ director Colin Trevorrow discusses the film’s Easter eggs. (via Collider)

Tom Hiddleston talks ‘Loki’ with ‘Pam and Tommy’ star Lily James. (via Variety)

Tim Burton has feelings about Batman’s nipples. (via Nerdist)

Peaky Blinders returns for a 6th and final season. (via Polygon)

The Cobra Kai creators are making a Duke Nukem movie. (via THR)

20 fun facts about the original Jurassic Park. (via Pajiba)

Yes, and I flew an invisible plane on screen but still support abiding by the laws of air traffic (and physics). Do people really not understand reality vs. fiction? pic.twitter.com/sBGIcrd31t — Lynda Carter ☮️ (@RealLyndaCarter) June 9, 2022

Happy Saturday, Mary Suevians!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]