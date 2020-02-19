We Could Be Getting a … Mysterio Movie?

Spider-Man: Far From Home ushered in a great many things for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Peter Parker. We got to see Peter Parker grow and realize that it was important for him to be his own hero and not be the next Iron Man, we watched as he fell in love and got to finally ask MJ on a date, and we got to meet bad guy Quentin Beck.

Mysterio, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, was a villain that loved the dramatics, ready to take on the role of being an Avenger next. The problem? He’s not an Avenger and decided to fake it until he made or … you know until he died.

I thought I’d seen the last of Quentin Beck, but it seems as if we might be getting a … standalone movie? According to MCU Direct, which doesn’t tend to throw around groundless gossip, there is a rumor that we haven’t seen the last of Mysterio.

RUMOR: @SonyPictures may reportedly be in early development of a solo movie focused on #JakeGyllenhaal‘s Mysterio! https://t.co/pOGFaJdfnf pic.twitter.com/PK71oCD6fk — MCU Direct (@MCU_Direct) February 19, 2020

Let’s unpack this for a minute though. The last we saw of Mysterio, he died but not before ruining Peter Parker’s life and lying to the entire public using J. Jonah Jameson. But the important part about that is that he’s dead. Or … maybe he’s not? That’s the problem with good ol’ Quentin Beck … he’s a master of the illusions. Did we really see him die, or could that have been yet one more trick?

What I want out of this potential film though isn’t necessarily Mysterio having lied yet again (or maybe that’d be better for Peter Parker in the long run) but rather that we get to see Quentin when he worked for Tony Stark. As we know, Quentin Beck was the man behind BARF, the technology that can help those explore trauma and relive their past mistakes.

Or … in Beck’s case, use the illusions to bring to life monsters so he can pretend to be a superhero. Would I watch a movie that’s just two hours of Beck creating BARF and Tony using it for his own purposes? Yes, yes I absolutely would. In reality, though, I’d more expect them to have Mysterio “fake” his death and use this situation to make him a hero yet again while destroying Peter Parker’s life. As much as a slice-of-life behind Stark Industries movie would fascinate me, I acknowledge that this isn’t Marvel Studios’ style, though it’s a great idea for a TV show. But Sony Pictures has definitely shown itself capable of making standalone movies around Spider-Man villains, and Gyllenhaal makes for a popular, compelling lead.

Is it possible that Beck wasn’t lying about having found an alternate universe? There’s the potential to explore that further, especially since the MCU is going all-in on multiverses and alternate timelines. Whatever they’re going to do (if this is a very real thing that’s happening) I feel like we’re going to see some kind of team-up between all of Spider-Man’s villains. With Venom, Morbius, and the connection of Vulture into Morbius’s trailer, everything is giving signs to an Avengers level mash-up for Spidey’s villains and honestly? I’d like to see it.

But having Jake Gyllenhaal back as Quentin Beck who just wanted to be appreciated so it turned him into a supervillain?

Who knows if this is real … could just be another Quentin Beck illusion … but I’m here for it.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com