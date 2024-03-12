We Can Hear Taylor Swift in ‘The Fall Guy’, But Will We See Her?

If the top-notch marketing for The Fall Guy is to be believed, this movie does, in fact, have everything; action, romance, drama, cardio, space cowboys, aliens, teamwork, minerals, swords, ice, unicorns—you name it. But Taylor Swift?

The Fall Guy’s marketing ploys go far beyond over-the-top, slightly meta lists of increasingly absurd nouns, because director David Leitch, ever tuned in to the pop culture zeitgeist, made it very clear that there’s going to be plenty for Taylor Swift fans to latch onto, according to a recent interview with Variety.

“I don’t want to give it away but there’s some Taylor. There’s some Taytay. We love Taytay and so does Colt Seavers.

The director further spoke on the topic to The Hollywood Reporter, going as far as to say that the singer-songwriter juggernaut’s music was “baked into the DNA of the film.”

“It’s not only the trailer, actually. It was something that was baked into the DNA of the film…”

Considering all the free publicity that Argylle got on account of Swift’s association with that film, it’s no great leap of logic to think that the inclusion of her music (which plays in a scene during The Fall Guy’s trailer) was a tactical choice to try and manifest that same discourse. And, unlike Argylle, Leitch has gone the extra mile with The Fall Guy by being as affirming about it as possible.

It doesn’t seem as though Swift herself will be showing up in the film, however, and even if Leitch did somehow manage to pull off such a cameo, now is not the time to kick off that particular momentum, with the movie’s release still months away in May.

And just as well; it bears remembering, after all, that Swift acted in Tom Hooper’s Cats, proving that the Taylor Swift equation is far more complex than the gumption of her fanbase would have you believe.

