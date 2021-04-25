In theory, an indie romantic comedy starring Aya Cash and William Jackson Harper seems like a no-brainer. Thanks to their respective roles in You’re the Worst and The Good Place, both actors have established themselves as offbeat, cerebral heartthrobs with considerable charisma and talent. And in the opening scene, the duo display an easy, ground chemistry together. Unfortunately, their vibe is immediately killed when Harper’s Doug proposes marriage to Cash’s Lori, whose visceral response is to vomit immediately.

And just like that, this likeable couple breaks up after ten years together. Unfortunately for them, they are expected that weekend at Lori’s sister Bea’s (Sarah Bolger) wedding to goofy surfer bro Jayson (Tony Cavalero). Because they don’t want to spoil the weekend, the duo agree to pretend they’re still together and white-knuckle it through the festivities.

It’s a familiar set-up that relies on romcom tropes, and one expects that throughout the course of the weekend, the couple will reignite their spark and fall back in love. But Jeff Rosenberg’s We Broke Up isn’t that kind of romantic comedy, and I kind of wish it had been? Both Cash and Harper are gifted comedians, so it was disappointing to see them maintain such low, sad energy in the first half of the film.

The film struggles with this downer energy throughout the first half, despite the best efforts of the supporting cast and a long drinking game montage. Lori and Doug even find alternate romantic interests to flirt with, but return to one another in an attempt to fix what’s been broken. But what exactly is broken, and why can’t this couple work things out? Doug is all in on marriage, kids, and a future with Lori, but her hesitancy is unclear and under-explained beyond her unwillingness to mess with their status quo. What does Lori want, if it’s not Doug? What does she want from her life? It’s the central “why” of the story that the film seems unable or unwilling to answer.

Yes, relationships fizzle and fall apart despite the best intentions of the people involved. And yes, plenty of relationships cannot sustain themselves despite the mutual love and respect the two characters share. But Lori’s character isn’t fleshed out enough to truly understand her motivations. And after a decade of dating, it’s hard to believe that the topic of marriage has never come up before.

Despite the murkiness of their relationship issues, both Cash and Harper deliver moving and measured performances as a couple on the brink of disaster. Their scenes together are intimate and heartbreaking, and artfully tap into the grief of losing someone who isn’t just a partner but a part of your family. There’s a solid exploration of break-ups to be had, but we don’t spend enough time with the couple to fully understand the flaws in their relationship.

Ultimately, all the pieces are there, but the film fails to come together. And it’s a shame, because Cash and Harper have the chemistry and the chops to make it happen. Hopefully they’ll both find future projects that celebrate their skills instead of squandering them.

(image: Vertical Entertainment)

