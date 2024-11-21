‘We better be frightened: A Watergate journalist grimly warns Americans about Trump’s next term

Famed Watergate journalist Bob Woodward had chilling words about Trump’s upcoming term while speaking with CNN host Laura Coates: “we’d better be frightened.” Believe me, Bob. We are.

Recommended Videos

Woodward recalls that when Trump was asked about the definition of power, Trump responded that “real power is fear.” It’s the type of quote that you could attribute to a mid-20th century autocrat or a Game of Thrones villain. Trump has already shown his utmost respect for the former, and if his actions during his first term as president are any indication, he’s shown that he’s well equipped to play the latter as well.

“That’s something Trump realized eight years ago, maybe all of his life” said Woodward when talking about Trump’s machiavellian maxim. “You have to scare people.” According to Woodward, Trump fully intends to use the “extraordinary power” of the American presidency. “Having chronicled 10 presidents going back to Nixon,” Woodward explains, he’s all but certain of the incumbent executive’s potential actions.

Fearmongering has been a mainstay of the Trump campaign since day one. Trump and his supporters have spread pernicious lies about immigrants and minorities, and have used aggressive and dehumanizing language in order to refer to political opponents. From the ludicrous notion that Haitian immigrants in Ohio had taken to eating housepets, to the idea that children were receiving secret gender affirming surgeries in schools, Trump and his allies used all manner of absurd claims in order to drum up fear and outrage in his political base.

Sadly, Trump’s fearmongering works. Trump supporters have taken to shouting their vitriol across the echo chambers of right wing social media platform Truth Social in support. “We are coming for you,” said one user in reference to undocumented immigrants, followed by a string of hashtags that included #MassDeportations and #PackYourBagsIllegals. Trump’s supporters have proven to be dangerous in the real world as well, one was arrested in Florida after threatening Kamala Harris voters with a machete on Election Day. Fear is a powerful weapon, and both Donald Trump and his base are prepared to use it, just as Woodward predicted.

While Woodward is apprehensive about a Trump presidency, he has also wagered that Trump could become the architect of his own political demise. Citing his controversial nature, and his controversial Cabinet picks, Woodward believes the Trump could end up drawing the ire of his greatest allies: The Republican Party. “If he’s just going to throw sand in the eyes of his own party and rationality, he’s going to defeat himself,” said Woodward in an interview on MSNBC. While it’s no secret that there is a growing faction of Republicans against Trump, Trump’s cabinet picks have befuddled potential supporters as well. “None of this is going to be easy” said soon-to-be Senate Majority leader John Thune, who will be presiding over what he said will be an “aggressive” confirmation process. Republican Senator Susan Collins of Maine has said that she was “shocked” by the nomination of Florida congressman Matt Gaetz for Attorney General. Gaetz is currently under investigation for sex trafficking and the sexual assault of a 17 year old girl. Whether Trump is able to master his power or let it destroy him, Woodward’s warning is clear: the American people will suffer the consequences.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy