Alisha Weir as Abigail in Abigail, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
Category:
Movies

We Asked the Cast and Crew of ‘Abigail’ About a Musical and They Came Prepared!

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:07 am

Abigail might be giving us the best original horror movie in a while, but it also made me think of how good it’d be as a musical. Is it because of Melissa Barrera and Alisha Weir? I just think that a musical version of Abigail would be a lot of fun.

Recommended Videos

We love to have fun horror musicals, and a lot of my idea surrounding a musical version of the movie was set around a sequel á la Joker: Folie à Deux. Everyone who was behind the movie creatively had their own ideas for what a musical Abigail would be, though.

Talking to the cast for the release of Abigail, I asked everyone if they’d be down for a musical adaptation of the movie. Dan Stevens instantly said, “Sure,” but then asked who would do the music for a musical like that. Kathryn Newton had a great answer by saying Tears For Fears.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have apparently talked about this. “We’ve talked a lot about how this would be a great musical, but we were like, this would be so fun to watch all of these characters sing their own songs,” Bettinelli-Olpin said. Gillett had the perfect idea for what song Frank (Stevens) would sing. “This number is just called ‘F*ck.’ And that’s all Frank says during this song,” Gillett said.

Kevin Durand, who plays Peter in the film, would be down to flex his musical talents. “I come from Broadway, I did musical theater. I did that for years. So I’m 100% game. And I know that you could pull it off too,” he said, pointing to Will Catlett (who played Rickles).

Catlett is down because if it means Broadway, he’ll figure it out. “I can sing a little bit maybe,” he said. “We gonna figure it out. It’d be on Broadway. I’ll figure it out.”

So when I finally got to ask Barrera and Weir about it, they were both instantly excited about the idea. Weir said “That would be so fun” and Barrera said “That would be a great sequel.”

But then went on to sing the song from Matilda that makes me cry!

So … what do you think? Would Abigail make a great musical?

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘The Exorcism’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Gets Stuck in a Cursed Production
Russell Crowe in 'The Exorcism'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Exorcism’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Gets Stuck in a Cursed Production
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.
An AI-generated Conor McGregor in the fake 'Popeye' movie trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Why Is Everyone Suddenly Talking About ‘Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe’?
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe
Category: Movies
Movies
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Talking About ‘Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Zendaya Really Shouldn’t Have To Explain Kissing Scenes Are Part of Her Job
Zendaya poses at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Category: Movies
Movies
Zendaya Really Shouldn’t Have To Explain Kissing Scenes Are Part of Her Job
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Suggests a Wider Enterprise Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps in 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Suggests a Wider Enterprise Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘The Exorcism’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Gets Stuck in a Cursed Production
Russell Crowe in 'The Exorcism'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Exorcism’ Trailer: Russell Crowe Gets Stuck in a Cursed Production
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.
An AI-generated Conor McGregor in the fake 'Popeye' movie trailer
Category: Movies
Movies
Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Why Is Everyone Suddenly Talking About ‘Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe’?
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe
Category: Movies
Movies
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Talking About ‘Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Zendaya Really Shouldn’t Have To Explain Kissing Scenes Are Part of Her Job
Zendaya poses at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Category: Movies
Movies
Zendaya Really Shouldn’t Have To Explain Kissing Scenes Are Part of Her Job
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Suggests a Wider Enterprise Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps in 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Suggests a Wider Enterprise Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 24, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.