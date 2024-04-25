We Asked the Cast and Crew of ‘Abigail’ About a Musical and They Came Prepared!

Abigail might be giving us the best original horror movie in a while, but it also made me think of how good it’d be as a musical. Is it because of Melissa Barrera and Alisha Weir? I just think that a musical version of Abigail would be a lot of fun.

We love to have fun horror musicals, and a lot of my idea surrounding a musical version of the movie was set around a sequel á la Joker: Folie à Deux. Everyone who was behind the movie creatively had their own ideas for what a musical Abigail would be, though.

Talking to the cast for the release of Abigail, I asked everyone if they’d be down for a musical adaptation of the movie. Dan Stevens instantly said, “Sure,” but then asked who would do the music for a musical like that. Kathryn Newton had a great answer by saying Tears For Fears.

Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have apparently talked about this. “We’ve talked a lot about how this would be a great musical, but we were like, this would be so fun to watch all of these characters sing their own songs,” Bettinelli-Olpin said. Gillett had the perfect idea for what song Frank (Stevens) would sing. “This number is just called ‘F*ck.’ And that’s all Frank says during this song,” Gillett said.

Kevin Durand, who plays Peter in the film, would be down to flex his musical talents. “I come from Broadway, I did musical theater. I did that for years. So I’m 100% game. And I know that you could pull it off too,” he said, pointing to Will Catlett (who played Rickles).

Catlett is down because if it means Broadway, he’ll figure it out. “I can sing a little bit maybe,” he said. “We gonna figure it out. It’d be on Broadway. I’ll figure it out.”

So when I finally got to ask Barrera and Weir about it, they were both instantly excited about the idea. Weir said “That would be so fun” and Barrera said “That would be a great sequel.”

But then went on to sing the song from Matilda that makes me cry!

So … what do you think? Would Abigail make a great musical?

