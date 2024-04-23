Everyone Whining About a Lack of Original Movies Is Somehow Missing a Great One

You log onto the internet and there is often anger and upset over the lack of original movies out there, but then one comes along and people don’t go to see it. If you haven’t seen Abigail and you are one of those people, then what are you doing?!

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have given us a new horror queen in Alisha Weir’s take on Abigail, a vampire ballerina who loves to play with her food. Harking back to movies like The Haunting or even Vacancy, it is a bunch of people in one place and trying to escape with their lives. What is better than that?

Currently, the box office for Abigail’s first weekend in theaters was less than stellar, and that’s a shame! Because for every person who complains about everything being the same IP over and over again, Abigail is a very good movie and original at that.

Maybe people thought they knew all the twists because of the trailer. You don’t! The movie rules and is so much more than what you think you know about it. Getting to see Abigail in action makes you cheer for her by the end, and everything that is set up by Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett leaves you hoping there will be more stories in this universe.

There is a lot of screaming I want to do whenever I see the tired complaints when people don’t go and support the original things they claim to want, which is why I am pleading with everyone to go and see Abigail so I can have a whole bunch of movies starring my new favorite pirouetting queen.

An original new franchise sounds perfect

Sure, the goal is to not make a movie that ends up being a franchise, but in a world where we keep rebooting old franchises and using nostalgia again and again, it is nice to have Abigail to think about. Would I watch an entirely new movie about the ending of Abigail? Yes, obviously, I would right now.

It isn’t about a franchise potential or even how terrifying you find the movie as you’re watching it (because Abigail is more on the funny side of horror). It is, however, about supporting those original ideas that you want more of, and we’re just lucky that not everything is a rinse and repeat.

Because more importantly: Abigail shows audiences that we can, and should, bet on original ideas because when we do, they rule.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

