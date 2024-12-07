‘We are not serious people’: The internet isn’t having the lack of Sebastian Stan in the ‘Actors on Actors’ lineup

Typically, the lineup of Variety’s Actors on Actors is something to look forward to. It’s a great way for actors to get together ahead of awards season to discuss their recent films, and it often gives great insight into not just the movies themselves but also the stories behind them. Listening to some of Hollywood’s biggest talents discuss their craft is truly one of the best things about awards season. This year, however, has been mired in some controversy.

Sebastian Stan, who has already generated awards buzz for his role in A Different Man, was candid about the implications of his turn as Donald Trump in The Apprentice. Speaking at a recent screening for The Apprentice, he confirmed that nobody would sit opposite him for Actors on Actors because they, or at least their publicists, were “too afraid.” And, lo and behold, his name was missing when the list was released earlier this week.

Sebastian Stan and Director Ali Abassi attended the #THEAPPRENTICE Screening and #SebastianStan said he was invited to Variety Actor on Actor interview but couldn’t find an actor want to do it with him , because their publicists were hesitated to let them talk about this movie so… pic.twitter.com/cWRvzx0bHF — MaggieMinLA (@MaggieMinLA) November 19, 2024

Honestly, shutting down somebody who has openly criticized Trump is an incredibly cowardly thing to do. It’s a role. This is hardly the first time an actor has taken on a controversial role and yet still received acclaim for it. This movie is a testament to how dangerous Trump’s upcoming second term is, and why we need to not be complacent.

After Variety’s announcement, the internet was having none of it. On X (formerly Twitter), user Gabe pointed out that despite Stan’s impressive run this year, he wasn’t included because of his portrayal as Trump.

friendly reminder that despite giving the two best lead acting performances of the year Sebastian Stan isn’t included here because every one of these actors refused to be paired with him because he made an unflinching movie about Donald Trump https://t.co/boWywVzfC3 — Gabe (@gabeAlfassy) December 5, 2024

Similarly, user gabrielle wrote, “all i see is a list of actors who were too self-centered and egocentric to let sebastian stan participate and let him talk about a ROLE he took that has nothing to do with his personal beliefs.” Though Stan has since clarified that the actors’ representatives were the main roadblock to being involved this year and not necessarily the actors themselves, being shut out at all speaks to a much wider issue.

all i see is a list of actors who were too self-centered and egocentric to let sebastian stan participate and let him talk about a ROLE he took that has nothing to do with his personal beliefs https://t.co/1y3QwIGGvR — gabrielle (@burzekathony) December 5, 2024

We should not let fear rob us

No matter who is truly to blame, there’s a lot to unpack here. Trump isn’t even back in office yet, and already the threat of him looms. An actor who gave an amazing performance should not be punished for portraying him. And, to be quite honest, I agree with X user The Film Drunk, who said it should be revealed who specifically did not want to speak with Stan.

Now reveal who was afraid to talk about The Apprentice with Sebastian Stan https://t.co/j2hPKiEhUf — The Film Drunk (@thefilmdrunk) December 5, 2024

Movies are supposed to be our escape. They do not necessarily represent our personal beliefs or values; that is certainly not why I go to the theatre. I like to be exposed to things I don’t agree with because I like seeing opposing viewpoints. Lately, a willingness to listen and learn seems to be missing in our society, politics, and beyond.

As someone who has followed Stan for a decade now, it’s been amazing to see his career grow. Robbing him of this opportunity is unfair. And to put Ryan Reynolds in what was, presumably, his place? User kenzie xcx puts it best: “We are not serious people.”

ryan reynolds but not sebastian stan on actors on actors… we are not serious people — kenzie xcx ??‍♂️ (@kenzvanunu) December 5, 2024

Hopefully, Stan gets to find other ways to talk about The Apprentice. Though the film itself is far from perfect, it’s a portrayal that should not be buried, especially with 2025 just weeks away. Stan took a huge risk and did not shy away from it, and that’s something that should be respected.

