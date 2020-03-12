We Are All Don Lemon Yelling at John Kasich Over Trump’s Coronavirus Response

Don Lemon got into a heated exchange with former Ohio Governor John Kasich while the two were discussing Trump’s COVID-19 address on CNN Tonight with Don Lemon. The pair were discussing Trump’s European travel ban, which goes into effect on Friday and bars entry to anyone traveling from Europe (U.K. excepted) for 30 days.

Lemon, like many journalists, politicians, and concerned citizens, criticized the President’s handling of the situation, and his muddled messaging around the international pandemic.

Kasich had no notes for Trump’s speech, remarking, “I watched the address tonight, and I thought it was fine. I thought he did fine. What I saw tonight was what I anticipated before he delivered the address.”

Oh man! You gotta check out this back-and-forth between Don Lemon and John Kasich in which Lemon straight-up admonishes Kasich for thinking Trump’s address was fine. “Can I finish now?” “No, you can’t, John!” pic.twitter.com/a4TaAN0qcX — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 12, 2020

Lemon fired back that Trump’s speech was in fact not fine, and sowed even more doubt and concern by giving incorrect information that later had to be clarified. Lemon responded by saying, “I just got to say, if the president came out to calm people’s fears, he didn’t do a good job of it because they’ve had to come back and clarify it several times … This has been going on long enough for them to get it straight. We need straight, accurate information from this president and from this administration, and we’re not getting it.”

Kasich continually tried to pivot, first by saying that the speech was written by someone else, and then saying that the conversation has to move forward. Lemon repeatedly interrupted Kasich and called him out for deflecting and changing the subject.

Lemon’s vehement stance tapped into the collective outrage and disgust at the Trump administration’s failure to lead the country. And while conservatives online are busy clutching their pearls, others shared support for Lemon speaking truth to power:

Well done. There is no defending the indefensible. https://t.co/WmVDUSCsUP — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) March 12, 2020

The sad thing is John Kasich was trying to give credit to Trump…bc he used a serious tone. Really. That’s where we are? Giving a *president* kudos bc they didn’t act like a clown during an Oval Office statement about a pandemic?! I’m glad Don Lemon called him out—it’s absurd. https://t.co/GcXZgJXaSG — ✭Becca✭ (@dix_iechick) March 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Mike Huckabee dropped in to share his racist two cents:

Was Don Lemon rushed to mental hospital last night and placed in protective care? Clearly off his meds. Don’t send flowers though. I think he’s been eating or smoking some plants already! THIS is CNN! https://t.co/8WtP7kvOlA — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) March 12, 2020

Here’s the thing: science is real whether you believe in it or not. COVID-19 doesn’t care whether or not you support Trump. I feel like we’re reaching a point where die-hard conservatives will be screaming “fake news!” from their hospital beds. If now is not the time to be furious and outraged, I honestly don’t know when is. This is what catharsis looks like.

