Watch The Mountain Take on ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’ in an Eye-Popping Launch Day Twitch Livestream

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is an epic fantasy action-RPG, a follow-up to Capcom’s original cult classic. It casts you as the fabled ‘Arisen’, destined to defeat the dragon that tore the heart right out of your chest. On your journey to reclaim your heart from the dragon, you’ll roam its massive, monster-filled open world. Its top-tier combat lends itself to improvisation and, packed with striking locations, challenging foes and challenging quests, it’s a spectacular sequel that shouldn’t be missed.

But can this long-anticipated game move The Mountain? Find out this March 22nd when, in a special launch day live Twitch stream, Game of Thrones actor and World’s Strongest Man Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson takes on Dragon’s Dogma 2.

Best known for that scene with Pedro Pascal, Björnsson, who plays Lannister knight Ser Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane in the show, will step into the shoes of the Arisen. Tune in to watch him create his own character and then step out into Dragon’s Dogma’s dual kingdoms, ready to revenge himself on that heart-pinching beast.

As the third most decorated strongman of time, you might think that, out of Dragon’s Dogma 2’s four starting vocations, Björnsson will plump for Fighter. But he’ll be interacting with fans on stream so you may be able to sway his decision. Ever wanted to watch The Mountain fell foes with a bow instead of a colossal sword, or just say hello? This could be your chance.

Out in the world, you’ll get to see this Icelandic powerhouse get to slaughtering Dragon’s Dogma 2’s foes. Will he even need to make use of Pawns, the game’s AI-powered companions? Or will he simply set out to cleave his way through all comers? If you’ve seen Björnsson in action (he’s racked up 30 international competition wins), you’ll know this is a man who could yank a harpy from the air.

Whether you’re a fan of Dragon’s Dogma, GoT, or both, you won’t regret turning in for what promises to be an unmissable, eye-popping livestream. Tune into the broadcast here and watch the action live on March 22 at 1PM Pacific.

(featured image: Capcom)

