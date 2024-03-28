Thousands Watch the Mountain Slay His Way Through ‘Dragon’s Dogma 2’

This article is written in partnership with Dragon’s Dogma 2. Get the game here!

Recommended Videos

Dragon’s Dogma 2’s enemies are no pushovers, but can they stand up to The Mountain himself? Actor and World’s Strongest Man winner Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson took on Capcom’s action-RPG sequel, in a Twitch livestream with over a quarter of a million views.

As the fabled Arisen, Dragon’s Dogma 2 has you exploring a vast open world in pursuit of the dragon that devoured your heart. Björnsson may not have felled this beast yet, but after dispatching harpies, goblins and gorgons, he gave Capcom’s latest his seal of approval.

Things got off to a rocky start, literally, as Björnsson’s character hefted boulders around in the game’s tutorial area. As the third most decorated strongman of all time, he couldn’t have hoped for a better introduction to Dragon’s Dogma 2. He was particularly impressed by the way his character, looking for all the world like a buff Keanu Reeves, could jump and hold onto his boulder. Could there be a future World’s Strongest Man event in there?

Soon, Björnsson was hitting his stride, dispatching any foes who crossed his path. He was delighted by the game’s enemy-climbing mechanic, gleefully clinging onto a gigantic gorgon as his character hacked away at her. “Absolutely loving it,” he went on to become the scourge of Dragon’s Dogma 2 harpies, goblins and more.

But he wasn’t alone, and we’re not just talking about the impressively balanced team of NPC Pawns he put together. Viewers were right there with him, quizzing him about the game and offering helpful advice as he progressed through the world. Though he sadly turned down their requests to call his first Pawn Gorgonzola, Beardyface or Gigachad.

While he laid into enemies with his sword, his Pawns dealt out their own damage, incinerating enemies with magic flame or piercing them with arrows. The chat erupted when Björnsson discovered an unorthodox but effective Cyclops-killing tactic. Dragon’s Dogma 2 lets you fight enemies your way, and Björnsson’s approach was to run behind it and repeatedly stab this colossal foe in the backside. As embarrassing deaths go, it’s right up there.

However, Dragon’s Dogma 2 isn’t all monster-murder, and neither was Björnsson’s playthrough. He sang the game’s praises but singled out its story in particular. Viewers watched him discover that there were sinister political machinations afoot. How will that unfold? You’ll have to play to find out.

“Guys, this is game is f*****g legit. I really love this game … highly recommend it,” Björnsson enthusiastically concluded. You can pick up Dragon’s Dogma 2 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC here.

(featured image: Capcom)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]