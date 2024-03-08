Dragon’s Dogma 2: Slay Your Way Through a Vast, Monster-Filled Fantasy World in Capcom’s Long-Awaited Action-RPG.

This article is written in partnership with Dragon’s Dogma 2. Get the game here!

Are you ready to take up the charge of the fabled Arisen, so that everyone from beggars and bandits to reigning monarchs will hear of tales of your exploits? Then arm up for Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom’s long-awaited action-RPG sequel to the initial Dragon’s Dogma, and become the hero this fantasy world needs. With truly striking visuals and world-class combat, it’s a must-have for action-loving sword and sorcery fans.

Awakening in a gloomy dungeon, you play the “Arisen,” tasked with defeating a truly menacing dragon that has terrorized the land, and stolen your heart. Step outside the dungeon and you’re thrust into an open world teeming with cyclopes, griffins, harpies, wizards, knights, and many more would-be enemies. But the path you take is your own. Want to wade into the fight? Head straight to your quest’s destination, or wander off the beaten path and uncover forgotten equipment, or rare enemy encounters that could better arm you against your future foes. It’s up to you.

Choice also figures into Dragon’s Dogma 2’s battles. When first creating your character, you can choose from one of four classes, or “vocations”: Fighter, Mage, Thief, and Archer, and each class has a different edge in combat. As the Fighter, you can get up close, wielding a sword and shield. If you’d prefer to vanquish harpies from afar, choose the Archer. As you progress in your adventure, you’ll be able to choose from a total of ten different vocations, each with a completely unique playstyle and equipment loadout.

But you’re not locked into your choice; you can switch up your vocation at any time. You’ll also have AI-controlled “pawns” to aid you in battle and help guide you on your journey. You’ll create your own faithful pawn to accompany you throughout your entire adventure, and can also hire pawns created by other Arisen in other worlds to fill out your party. Just as Pawns from other worlds arrive to assist you, your Pawn will travel the Rift and assist other Arisen in their worlds—bringing back valuable knowledge and items that they amass during their service.

But be warned: Like your pawns, the enemies you face aren’t short on smarts. Not only are there foes you’ll just encounter at night, using the darkness to their advantage, but enemies will learn from you, as well. Once you’ve faced an enemy, their pals could grow wise to your tactics, setting you up for a fall next time you run into them.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is packed with varied locations, from lush fields to bustling fortress cities, seaside villages, and even arid jagged canyons, spread across two diverse kingdoms, who treat the Arisen very differently. But eye-catching as they are, these locations are not just for show. With real-time weather changes and a range of traversal features, they can be instrumental in battle.

Throw an explosive barrel at an overflowing dam, for example, and you can cause a flood, knocking even powerful enemies off their feet. Don’t be afraid of trying something; chances are it’ll probably work, and it could well swing the battle in your favor. What have you got to lose?

And if you still don’t feel confident about taking on a bad guy face-to-face, there’s the brilliant “grab” mechanic. Returning from the original Dragon’s Dogma, it lets you scale enemies, stabbing them in their weak spots or dragging them down to the ground before they have a chance of annihilating you. From character creation to combat and beyond, this is your game, and it’s up to you how you play.

Whether you’re one of the original’s many loyal fans or want an action-RPG that pushes the genre to its limits, Dragon’s Dogma 2 is for you. It releases on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and Steam this March 22, so pre-order now.

