Want Velociraptors Added to Your Favorite Movies? This Twitter Account Has You Covered

Sometimes, the internet is a hive of scum and villainy, plain and simple. Other times, you’re reminded of why we all spend our time here anyways.

For me, such a reminder comes in the form of this niche Twitter account, which places velociraptors—arguably one of the most Deluxe species of dinosaur—into various movie scenes. @ButWithRaptors can do it all, from the most recent flicks to some of the oldest (sound on, s’il vous plait):

Cats (2019) but with a Velociraptor

🔊Sound on🔊 pic.twitter.com/n4y7QONEqM — But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) May 5, 2022

Return of the Jedi (1983) but with a Velociraptor

**SPOLIERS** #MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/AsWqzT8WGZ — But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) May 4, 2022

Ghost (1990) but with a Velociraptor pic.twitter.com/Qft5dwX1Et — But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) May 24, 2022

West Side Story (2021) but with a Velociraptor pic.twitter.com/Je8x23f1In — But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) April 6, 2022

Singin' in the Rain (1952) but with a Velociraptor pic.twitter.com/LugHQSvaPD — But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) July 25, 2022

Depending on the film, sometimes adding a raptor can even improve its quality. For instance, Marriage Story was kinda mid in hindsight, but with a raptor added to it … well, that changes the game entirely.

Marriage Story (2019) but with a Velociraptor pic.twitter.com/4eYdWCjXr0 — But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) May 2, 2022

But in other cases, raptors can serve to make a good thing even better:

First look at Velociraptor in Greta Gerwig’s BARBIE pic.twitter.com/N2OOIrupTd — But With Raptors (@ButWithRaptors) June 16, 2022 Absolute stud. “Rawr.”

So even if you found Jurassic World Dominion to be lacking, at least the internet VFX gods have got you covered. @ButWithRaptors comes by way of Red Giant’s “VFX and Chill” series, where visual effects artists “pull apart Hollywood visual effects and see if they can put it back together LIVE” on YouTube.

I, for one, welcome any and all dinosaurs into mainstream media, and would probably be more impressed with the current state of Hollywood if there were at least one raptor in every box office cash-grab. Imagine how much better Persuasion would have been if there were at least one velociraptor sitting in a parlor, sipping a cup of tea and wearing a bonnet. Sensational.

What movie do you think would benefit from some Dino DNA?

(featured image: @ButWithRaptors)

