Want C-3PO’s Head? Now’s Your Chance

While many fans have hated on C-3PO, I actually like Star Wars‘ resident uptight droid. I see C-3PO as a droid created for people who relate more to controlling Bert than free-wheeling Ernie (who has more than a few traits in common with the other OG droid, R2-D2.) That’s me! Even as a child, I enjoyed how thin-skinned and easily offended he was because he also completely lacked any self-awareness. Honestly, I see the way C-3PO irritates his way through life as personal goals. Talk a lot, don’t care who is listening, and get offended when I want to because it suits my purposes. Nothing wrong with that! He gets to be a hero in the Star Wars franchise too! Hell, he even got carried around like a little princeling towards the end of Empire Strikes Back on Chewbacca’s back. Who doesn’t want that?!

So whether you love 3PO, hate 3PO, or just really like Star Wars, now is your chance to own a piece of film history, because Anthony Daniels, who played the droid, is auctioning off C-3PO’s head. Per CNN:

“However, you’ll need more than just the force on your side, as the item is expected to fetch up to a staggering £1 million ($1.2 million). The head is one of more than 1,800 pieces of movie and TV memorabilia that will be available at an auction held by Propstore in London and online between November 9 and 12. The item, complete with light-up eyes, comes from the personal collection of C-3PO himself, Anthony Daniels, who played the droid the “Star Wars” movies. Other items from Daniels’ collection that are up for sale include C-3PO’s hands and feet, hand-annotated scripts and an unopened cereal box used as a prop by C-3PO.”

I’m calling it now, there is no way on earth that head goes for only $1.2 million. I suspect it will go for much more. Star Wars is an entire personality for some people. I also hope that some massively rich collector buys the head, as well as the hands and feet, just to wear around the house. Somehow it feels appropriate in a dying capitalist world that this would happen. Indiana Jones might say that all this stuff belongs in a museum, but to that, I say: wrong franchise!

This is what Daniels had to say on the auction:

“I’m cashing out, smell you later!”

Haha, no, I kid, but I would respect him a lot if he pulled a C-3PO and said something to that effect. Here’s the real quote:

“I trust that the pieces will go into the right hands,” Daniels said in a press release. “I hope this can bring pleasure to Star Wars fans and collectors all around the world and give them a chance to own a piece of the real thing.” CNN

Good for him! I hope Daniels makes a lot of money and lives a life of gilded luxury! I would if I could too! The auction happens in about a month, so start rummaging around your couch cushions for droid money.

