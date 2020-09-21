WandaVision Trailer Is an Emotional Journey for Fans of Scarlet Witch

Out of nowhere, Marvel decided to gift us all with the beauty of the WandaVision trailer, and instantly I felt absolutely terrible for Wanda Maximoff (and I wanted to know what Kathryn Hahn’s entire deal was). As far as we know, WandaVision is meant to be a coping mechanism for Wanda. The last we saw of her, she was struggling with returning to the world after Thanos’ snap, only to find that Vision wasn’t one of the people who could return to the world of the living.

Talking to Clint Barton at the end of Avengers: Endgame, it’s clear that Wanda was finding her own way to process the death of Vision.

But clearly, that wasn’t enough—or, at least, that’s what WandaVision is leading us to believe, as she struggles to find happiness in the knowledge that she doesn’t have Vision anymore. Instead, she has a wonderfully fun family comedy version of the future that they could have had together.

The trailer does a great job of reminding us of the pain and suffering that Wanda Maximoff has undertaken in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As we can see from the trailer, Wanda is just trying to live out the life that was denied to her in any way possible. Wanda, in the midst of her dreams, isn’t too quick to figure out the backstory of herself and Vision, though, and the illusion is broken when they’re asked when they were married and why they don’t have children.

There are so many fun touches to this trailer, from the beginning looking as if it has the aspect ratio of a 1950s sitcom to the journey through the decades of family comedies, it’s just a beautiful look at Wanda Maximoff’s coping mechanism.

But, more importantly, this is going to be a reverse House of M. Right? Something I have mentioned before and something that would usher in the Marvel Cinematic era of the X-Men in a new and exciting way. The House of M storyline in the comics is simple: It starts with the birth of Wanda’s twins and ends with both the Avengers and the X-Men trying to stop Wanda in the midst of a breakdown and her destruction of the X-Men.

Good ass theory that if they go full House of M that event is what will bring the X-men into the MCU https://t.co/Hr2zEvmHQ5 — Valerie Complex♓️♎️♋️ (@ValerieComplex) September 21, 2020

So, in theory, if WandaVision implemented a reverse House of M, that could usher in her bringing about the X-Men rather than destroying them, which … yes, please. Let my baby girl bring the X-Men into the MCU.

When Wanda pulls a reverse House of M to bring in the X-Men into MCU continuity pic.twitter.com/tE161JgiHA — Alexandra Erin (@AlexandraErin) September 21, 2020

WandaVision is coming out this year (thank the Marvel gods) and I can’t wait to see where it takes Wanda Maximoff.

