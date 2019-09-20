WandaVision Is Going to Be a Sitcom Mixed With the Epic Nature of Marvel? Into It.

An epic mashup of Marvel action and the feel of a sitcom? Am I talking about a satire version of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? No, I’m referring to WandaVision, one of the Disney+ shows for Marvel that I’m most excited about, which follows Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her quest to understand herself and the life she shared, briefly, with Vision (Paul Bettany). Other than that, we don’t know too much about the show.

When it comes to Wanda Maximoff, the MCU hasn’t exactly been that great to her in the sense that she hasn’t really had a time to shine yet, which isn’t really acceptable, especially with her status in the grander Marvel canon of the comics.

What I’m excited for, though, is a show that is actually going to feature Wanda outside of a big team-up among the Avengers. Starting with her introduction in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Wanda has grown into being one of the strongest of the Avengers, but she’s often used as a “We need help, bring in Wanda” sort of relief rather than the team giving her any kind of ground to stand on.

So, my hope with WandaVision is that we’ll finally see a bit of the comic character shining through. And, with a new comment from the director of the show from Disney’s D23, my hopes are a little high.

Talking with Extra Butter at D23, director of WandaVision, Matt Shakman, revealed all these details about the show and more!

We can’t say much. It’s all pretty much on lockdown at this moment, but all we can say really is it’s a blend of classic sitcom and huge, epic Marvel action.

One thing about this show is that it has been clear was the idea that it is like a 1950s sitcom. That’s exciting, at least to me, because it shows that Wanda is using her powers to explore her own pain and what she needs to cope, which is going to be great to see. The MCU has always had an interesting take on how our favorite heroes cope with their struggles and anxieties (looking at you, Iron Man 3), so to see Wanda, clearly, taking on everything that happened to her and exploring what losing Vision means to her is going to give me the look into Scarlet Witch that I’ve been hoping for.

I’m interested to see how the show explores Wanda Maximoff in a way that isn’t just to bring her out whenever the Avengers need a helping hand. She’s one of my favorite characters, and throughout the MCU, she’s suffered quite a bit and hasn’t really had the chance to explore that in the overarching storyline. WandaVision is going to bring her to life in a new way, and I can’t wait to see what it has in store for us all!

