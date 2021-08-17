Marvel has been having incredible cosplayers attend their premieres for a while now, and it’s always one of our favorite sights on the red carpet.

For the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we got to see a Winter Soldier, Loki, and Yelena Belova. But one Wanda Maximoff stole the show and the Internet’s heart, and we are completely obsessed with her cosplaying prowess.

A SCARLET WITCH COSPLAYER AT THE #ShangChi PREMIERE?? JUST LOOK AT HER pic.twitter.com/KfHZgzaPEG — Ren (@wandasolsen) August 17, 2021

sorry I have to post again look at this wanda cosplayer at the #ShangChi premiere 😭 pic.twitter.com/n3RcjsDXQY — joe (@mcumagik) August 17, 2021

After cosplayer Krystal’s Wanda/Scarlet Witch look took Twitter by storm, we had to investigate the other characters she’s taken on. In addition to her flawless appearances as Nebula, Valkyrie, Black Widow, Gamora, Lady Dimitrescu, Catwoman, and many more, some of our faves are below.

Her Instagram has a ton of her cosplay looks and they are absolutely brilliant!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by krystal💙 (@misskrisskosplay)

And can we talk about her Loki?!!?!?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by krystal💙 (@misskrisskosplay)

And of course nothing but respect for MY Captain America.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by krystal💙 (@misskrisskosplay)

Make sure to follow MissKrissKosplay on Instagram and Twitter I hope she gets to go to every Marvel premiere. I need to see more of her looks!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Catwoman: Haunted sets its voice cast! (via The Hollywood Reporter)

Sterling K. Brown, Randall Park Team for Action Comedy at Amazon (Exclusive)

Alex Tse, who co-created the Hulu series ‘Wu-Tang: An American Saga,’ will write the script. https://t.co/oRl3Uv0Bac — Michael T Ford III (@MTFIII) August 17, 2021

Laura Prepon revealed that she is “no longer practicing Scientology” after previously praising the religion (via Us Weekly)

For some time, Chasten and I have wanted to grow our family. We’re overjoyed to share that we’ve become parents! The process isn’t done yet and we’re thankful for the love, support, and respect for our privacy that has been offered to us. We can’t wait to share more soon. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) August 17, 2021

This doctor probably sent herself this threatening muzzle. (via Gawker)

Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana in The Crown Season 5 is, honestly, uncanny pic.twitter.com/tJVYVb0pop — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) August 17, 2021

Anything we missed out there? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]