Things We Saw Today: We Love This Wanda Maximoff Cosplayer At the Shang-Chi Premiere!

By Rachel LeishmanAug 17th, 2021, 5:35 pm
 

simu liu as shang-chi in shang-chi and the legend of the ten rings

Marvel has been having incredible cosplayers attend their premieres for a while now, and it’s always one of our favorite sights on the red carpet.

For the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, we got to see a Winter Soldier, Loki, and Yelena Belova. But one Wanda Maximoff stole the show and the Internet’s heart, and we are completely obsessed with her cosplaying prowess.

After cosplayer Krystal’s Wanda/Scarlet Witch look took Twitter by storm, we had to investigate the other characters she’s taken on. In addition to her flawless appearances as Nebula, Valkyrie, Black Widow, Gamora, Lady Dimitrescu, Catwoman, and many more, some of our faves are below.

Her Instagram has a ton of her cosplay looks and they are absolutely brilliant!

 

A post shared by krystal💙 (@misskrisskosplay)

And can we talk about her Loki?!!?!?

 

A post shared by krystal💙 (@misskrisskosplay)

And of course nothing but respect for MY Captain America.

 

A post shared by krystal💙 (@misskrisskosplay)

Make sure to follow MissKrissKosplay on Instagram and Twitter I hope she gets to go to every Marvel premiere. I need to see more of her looks!

