Wanda Maximoff’s Time to Shine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Is Now

Wanda Maximoff has had a rough go of it in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, both within her character arc and with how the franchise has treated the character overall. It seems as if Wanda is the character they let have huge moments when she proves her power and her placement as a member of the Avengers, but apart from those instances, she isn’t exactly the main character. That seems to be changing as the franchise movies into Phase 4, and for the better. From her show, WandaVision, to her part in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seems as if we’re going to start to see more of Wanda and what her powers really entail.

To be fair to those in charge of the MCU, Wanda was only a kid when she joined the Avengers. I mean, so was Peter Parker, but Peter also didn’t struggle with the fact that the Sokovia accords became a thing because of his powers. Still, she’s “just a kid,” and with that fact, it seems as if none of the other Avengers want to bring Wanda into anything unless they absolutely have to—unless your name is Steve Rogers, and you try and break her out of the Avengers compound to fight the other Avengers at an airport in Germany.

The thing is, the Maximoff twins were hard characters to bring into the MCU without the X-Men anyway. So now that Disney owns the rights to the X-Men, I think that we’re going to see a lot more of development with Wanda—not just because she’s a direct connection to them in the comic world, but also because, now, she’s one of the longer-running characters still involved in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Defeating Thanos meant saying goodbye to characters like Steve Rogers, Natasha Romanoff (kind of), and Tony Stark, and who knows what’s going to happen to Professor Hulk or even Thor. So, characters like Wanda Maximoff can now have the chance to step up and take on a bigger role within the franchise.

As someone who became a fan of Wanda from the tiniest of character details (her nails were chipped in Captain America: Civil War, and I knew that I needed to protect her), I have been waiting for the moment when Wanda stopped being the kid they trapped in the tower and got to use her powers to the best of her abilities. With the lineup of WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it seems like we’ll be getting just that.

It’s about time that the women of Marvel have more than just a big moment in a battle to get people talking about them. These heroes have always been extremely interesting characters in the world of comics, and I’m excited to see where Marvel takes characters like Wanda Maximoff in the new era.

