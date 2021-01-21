How Much Is Wanda in Control of Everything Happening in WandaVision?

From the start of WandaVision‘s press, I thought that the show was going to be Wanda Maximoff trapping herself away in her own mind. But after the first two episodes of the series, I’ve started to wonder: How much is Wanda actually in charge of what is happening to her?

As we saw in episode 2, “Don’t Touch That Dial,” Wanda has some kind of control. At the end of the episode, when a man dressed as a beekeeper appears, she says “no” and rewinds time so she and Vision have their “happy” ending. Throughout the first two episodes, we can hear Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) constantly calling out to Wanda, asking who is doing this to her.

With the end scene from episode 1 “Filmed Before A Live Studio Audience” showing someone taking notes on the “show,” it felt like someone was forcing Wanda into this sitcom-like state. So … does she have any real control over what’s happening to her? Or just whether or not she’ll believe the very clear outside forces that have a hand in her family comedy reality?

So here’s my working theory: It’s a mix of both. Wanda Maximoff has the power to change reality. She can morph what you see and use it to her advantage. So putting herself in a sitcom-like dream state after everything that happened to her isn’t that far off. But I don’t think she just chose to do it.

We don’t know what happened to Wanda after Avengers: Endgame. The last we saw, she was talking to Clint Barton about moving on after losing Vision and Natasha. So thinking that she just lost herself in this dream world isn’t that far off. She’s done it in the comics and has had breakdowns that lead to these situations before. But I don’t think that’s completely what’s happening with WandaVision.

We keep getting hints that S.W.O.R.D. is somehow in control of this situation. But what if Wanda had started to break, started to create a reality that was dangerous to those around her and so Sword forced her into this simulation of sorts and that’s how we’re seeing WandaVision play out?

To be honest, I like not knowing. I like having theories and trying to see who is in charge or what Wanda is actually doing because it keeps the mystery alive on this show. The sitcom aspect of WandaVision is fun, but it has an air of being heartbreaking, mainly because, as a viewer, you know this is all in Wanda’s head in some capacity, and she’s trying to dream of some reality where she’s happy.

But on the flip side of that, not knowing who is in charge and whether or not Wanda is doing this to herself is intriguing. Is she really going to manifest her sons like in the comics? Will she somehow tap into the multiverse in order to be reunited with Vision again? All these questions keep me coming back to these two episodes over and over again, which means I’ll probably do the same with each new episode we get. (I’ve watched the first 2 episodes at least 4 times each.)

Whether or not Wanda is doing this is something I’m incredibly interested in finding out, and I love that I have absolutely no idea what the future of WandaVision holds for me.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com