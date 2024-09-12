Walmart finally gave the people what they want: Texas Roadhouse cinnammon butter

Let’s be real: Are you going to Texas Roadhouse for the steaks, or are you going for the butter? Mini rolls just aren’t the same if they’re not slathered in the restaurant’s iconic honey cinnamon spread. Thanks to Walmart, now you can keep it stocked in your own home.

Texas Roadhouse’s Honey Cinnamon Butter is already available at Walmart and has been since the beginning of September. Long gone are the days of recreating the recipe from scratch. Instead, you can treat yourself to a tub containing 7.35 oz of cinnamony goodness for a price point of $3.48. For those looking for something simpler, Walmart also has original flavored Texas Roadhouse butter.

As of right now, it might be a bit tricky to find the Honey Cinnamon Butter in stores. For one, it’s still in the process of rolling out. The other issue you’ll face is hype. Excitement for the Walmart collab blew up after popular food blogger Snackolator shared the news across their socials.

While the release started in Texas Roadhouse’s namesake state, it has since expanded. As reported by MySA, the Honey Cinnamon Butter is available at 4,000 Walmart stores nationwide, dropping alongside Texas Roadhouse mini rolls and steak sauce.

Want the butter? Find the butter.

Depending on your location, Texas Roadhouse’s Honey Cinnamon Butter is available for delivery from Walmart. However, if you want to get your hands on it faster, your best bet is the shelves of your local Walmart. Make sure to check online before you head out. Not all Walmarts have the butter in-store.

Add rolls!

One could argue that the Honey Cinnamon Butter works on anything, but for the most authentic experience, you’ll want the rolls, too. Walmart already has Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls with a honey cinnamon glaze. Walmarts across three states (Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio) trialed the product in their freezer sections back in June. After a successful run, the mini rolls earned themselves a nationwide release.

With both products hitting 4,000 Walmart locations, you can treat yourself to a Texas Roadhouse feast. The mini roll’s cinnamon glaze might satisfy you alone, but adding the Honey Cinnamon Butter is sure to elevate the flavor.

With the rolls and butter so accessible, you might be questioning if you want to step foot in a Texas Roadhouse location again. Really, it depends on the desired experience. If you’re looking to dine out, Texas Roadhouse is there. If you just want to slather obscene amounts of butter on rolls in the privacy of your own home, Walmart has you covered.

