We’re Here for These Voting in 2016 vs. Voting in 2020 Memes

After 1383 days of anxiety, despair, terror, and fury, Americans finally have the chance to vote Donald Trump out of office. It’s a day many of us thought would never come, but it’s here and we’re here with it. A lot has changed in the past 4 years, which have oscillated between the deep fear and anguish of Trump’s presidency and the determined optimism of the grassroots fight to unseat him.

I mean, 2020 ALONE has easily been 57,693 months long already. But as we wait anxiously for the numbers to roll in, many of us are doom scrolling and reflecting on the fight. And naturally, we are comparing it to our hopes and dreams which were dashed in 2016. Were we ever so young, so full of hope?

Many folks took to Twitter to compare their 2016 selves to their 2020 selves. It is a marked change, even for the most politically unengaged. Many think that a Biden win would be a return to normalcy, but I don’t think it will be that easy. These years have defined our generation and inspired younger generations to be politically active in a whole new way. And even if Biden wins, we still have to contend with the hellscape that Trump created.

Me voting in 2016 vs me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/Q4kyq4nAts — Swara Ahmed (@swarzseawalker) September 29, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/khdjxTCI4Y — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 3, 2020

Me Voting in 2016 Me Voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/vLqfKtqqtT — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) November 3, 2020

voting in 2016 voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/IagnDV6DtF — Nando (@NandovMovies) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/azd0dyJWNN — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) November 3, 2020

me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/7XfSGlC5OE — John Cole (@Johngcole) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/BM4G1GqBD7 — The V stands for VOTE (@jvfriedman) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 v. me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/QgfHvk3FMY — Jess Mason (@fangirlingjess) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 Me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/6MKuHLYGfZ — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020: pic.twitter.com/XGdd0xWyOY — Chelsea Steiner (@ChelseaProcrast) November 3, 2020

America voting in 2016 Vs America voting in 2020.#ElectionDay pic.twitter.com/rGW7fG4Eha — Daniel Holland (@DannyDutch) November 3, 2020

voting in 2016 voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/BUWJW5CnbN — keely flaherty (@keelyflaherty) November 3, 2020

Me voting in 2016 vs Me voting in 2020#ElectionDay #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/t4R96AakPD — Holly Figueroa O’Reilly (@AynRandPaulRyan) November 3, 2020

Get out and #Vote!!!

me voting in 2016 vs. me voting in 2020 pic.twitter.com/hLWn7YYNIk — Brian Perry (@Road2Oscars) November 1, 2020

We may not know what the future holds, but at least we’ll always have the memes. So drink plenty of water, take a nap, get some fresh air, and let’s do this.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com