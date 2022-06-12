Beloved video game and anime voice actor Billy Kametz has passed away at the age of 35 after a battle with colon cancer. Kametz voiced characters like Naofumi Iwatani in The Rising of the Shield Hero, for which he won Best Voice Actor Performance (EN) at the 4th Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2019. He also voiced characters in anime series Attack on Titan (Niccolo), Boruto (Metal Lee), Demon Slayer, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Josuke Higashkata), Pokémon Journeys (Ren) and Neon Genesis Evangelion (Shigeru Aoba). Additionally he voiced Ferdinand von Aegir in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Takuto Maruki in Persona 5 Royal.

Kametz’s death was announced by his family on his GoFundMe page, where they wrote “Anyone who has met Billy will tell you he is one of the most sincere, humble and loving people they have ever met. His infectious personality and smile always lit up a room with so much joy and happiness. Billy always left a positive impression on anyone he came in contact with,” the family wrote in his obituary. “His love for his family, friends and girlfriend was always most important to him and that love will carry on forever.” Many friends and fans took to social media to mourn Kametz and to remember his contributions to the art form.

I still reflect on these words and they hit me even harder now that Billy Kametz is gone. We all need to hear something like this when we're bearing the weight of life's stresses. Thank you for letting us experience a part of your journey. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/npuOMBP1jH — Daniel Alba (@EvernightStudio) June 11, 2022

I don't think a VA passing has ever messed with me more than Billy Kametz.



I'm wishing the best for his family and friends, genuinely. He was an utter legend and one of the greatest VA's of all time. pic.twitter.com/VoHqasZo0z — #BLM | Oziach (@RevivedOziach) June 11, 2022

It's with a heavy heart that we share the news of Billy Kametz's passing. He worked as a voice actor in many anime series, including voicing Ren and Ash's Rotom Phone in Pokémon Journeys, as well as providing the voice of Blue in Pokémon Masters EX. He was 35. pic.twitter.com/N01sk0Viak — PokéJungle: Gen IX (@pokejungle) June 12, 2022

Absolutely devastated. I can't believe the last time I saw you was the last time. I can't believe this happened so fast. I really thought you had more time.



If you'd like to donate toward funeral costs or Colon Cancer research, you can find info here.https://t.co/IF9BAeP194 — Erika Harlacher-Stone (@ErikaHarlacher) June 11, 2022

In this thread we celebrate and gush over @BillyKametz's body of work.



I had the pleasure of being in 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim with Billy.



A wonderful, fun, and emotionally packed character who brought a smile to anyone's face that heard him.



A masterful performance. pic.twitter.com/qdb8ga2L0h — Kaiji Von Tang (@KaijiTang) June 8, 2022

Please support Billy's family.



Nothing else matters right now except giving them back the love that Billy brought to the world.



https://t.co/Jbt12SBTX6 — Chris Hackney @ Animethon 2022 (@ChrisHackneyGGK) June 11, 2022

Rest in peace to Billy Kametz.



To his family, friends, and everyone who knew him personally, I am so sorry for your loss. I can't imagine your grief, but we grieve with you.



He was an immensely talented man and the world is dimmer without him. pic.twitter.com/okv93KZK8c — 🌺personaparadise🌺 (@personaparadise) June 11, 2022

There’s nothing I can say except I’m livid. I’m livid that someone so caring and creative was taken from us, livid that it happened so quickly and without warning. Livid that we have to try in vain to accept it.



RIP Billy Kametz. May we all strive to be as impactful as you were. — Sean Chiplock @ Anime Lubbock (@sonicmega) June 11, 2022

We lost one of our own. I remember the moment I met Billy. He radiated joy, warmth & talent. TRULY one of the nicest people in VO. What a kind, talented soul taken too soon. I'm heartbroken for his family and Erica. Be kind to each other, folks. For him. Billy Kametz 1987-2022 💔 — Cassandra Lee Morris (@SoCassandra) June 12, 2022

We love you and will miss you, @BillyKametz. ♥️🕯 pic.twitter.com/4xJtrAyyk7 — Daman Mills (@DamanMills) June 11, 2022

If you were a fan of Billy Kametz, you can donate to the Colon Cancer Coalition fund.

(via Deadline, featured image: screencap: Anime Impulse)

Charlize Theron talks superhero cameos. (via THR)

‘Jurassic World: Dominion’ brings in a dinosaur-sized haul at the box office. (via Collider)

Netflix drops a teaser for season 2 of ‘Squid Game’. (via EW)

Red light… GREENLIGHT!



Squid Game is officially coming back for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/4usO2Zld39 — Netflix (@netflix) June 12, 2022

Jack Quaid talks Hughie’s awkward new powers in ‘The Boys’. (via Variety)

Netflix drops trailer for ‘Uncle from Another World’. (via Comicbook.com)

‘The Boys’ mocked the ‘Morbius’ re-release #ItsMaevinTime.

#DawnOfTheSeven is back! Despite still being in theaters, we heard all of your tweets and will be re-releasing the film this week! Don’t miss your chance to re-live all the action: use code ITS-MAEVIN-TIME to get a discount on your second ticket until June 30. pic.twitter.com/Mqh7yhc4T5 — Vought International (@VoughtIntl) June 12, 2022

Happy Sunday, Mary Suevians!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]