Things We Saw Today: Video Game and Anime Voice Actor Billy Kametz Dies at 35

Kametz voiced characters in 'The Rising of the Shield Hero', 'Boruto', 'Demon Slayer', and many more.

By Chelsea Steiner Jun 12th, 2022, 5:43 pm
Billy Kametz interview on Anime Impulse

Beloved video game and anime voice actor Billy Kametz has passed away at the age of 35 after a battle with colon cancer. Kametz voiced characters like Naofumi Iwatani in The Rising of the Shield Hero, for which he won Best Voice Actor Performance (EN) at the 4th Crunchyroll Anime Awards in 2019. He also voiced characters in anime series Attack on Titan (Niccolo), Boruto (Metal Lee), Demon SlayerJoJo’s Bizarre Adventure (Josuke Higashkata), Pokémon Journeys (Ren) and Neon Genesis Evangelion (Shigeru Aoba). Additionally he voiced Ferdinand von Aegir in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Takuto Maruki in Persona 5 Royal.

Kametz’s death was announced by his family on his GoFundMe page, where they wrote “Anyone who has met Billy will tell you he is one of the most sincere, humble and loving people they have ever met. His infectious personality and smile always lit up a room with so much joy and happiness. Billy always left a positive impression on anyone he came in contact with,” the family wrote in his obituary. “His love for his family, friends and girlfriend was always most important to him and that love will carry on forever.” Many friends and fans took to social media to mourn Kametz and to remember his contributions to the art form.

If you were a fan of Billy Kametz, you can donate to the Colon Cancer Coalition fund.

(via Deadline, featured image: screencap: Anime Impulse)

