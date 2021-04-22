Today, Viz took hold of the Infinity Gauntlet and announced a partnership with Marvel.

That’s right. We are this much closer to getting an official release of this gem:

When I saw this floating around Twitter last week I didn’t think it was from an official release, after all, it is April and some folks like to extend their April Fools’ Day pranks. Not only is this a legit image from a manga that’s currently going in Japan (Deadpool: Samurai) but that manga, along with other upcoming releases, will be licensed by Viz here in the US!

I have never wanted a crossover so badly in my life. Can we get Ryan Reynolds and Chris Sabat to do some manga voice work, you know, kinda like this:

“Marvel has had a long history of telling stories in new and compelling ways, and Viz is the perfect partner to help us continue that path,” says Sven Larsen, Vice President of Licensed Publishing for Marvel. “Viz is best-in-class for its unforgettable stories, and after the massive success of last year’s Deadpool manga, we’re thrilled to now be working with them to bring our iconic characters to even more manga fans everywhere.”

Deadpool: Samurai isn’t the first release we’re getting, though, but the Merc With a Mouth will be part of an all-star cast in the first release we do get, which will be this fall. For something as monumental as the team-up of Viz and Marvel, both companies knew they’d have to go big or go Far From Home. The first manga to hit the US will include the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Deadpool, and cataclysmic villains such as Thanos and Galactus.

That’s right.

I’m talking about Marvel Meow.

Written and drawn by artist Nao Fuji, the story features Captain Marvel’s cat, Chewie, who proceeds to be a complete and total CAT by wreaking havoc on the lives of the characters I’ve mentioned above. These titans may have taken part in some galactically charged battles, but have they dealt with a cat who looks you dead in the eye as she lays over your keyboard while you’re trying to type? Have they realized that they will never know peace, not even when they go to the bathroom because a cat will straight up follow you inside or whine in front of the door?

“Much like VIZ’s iconic characters, Marvel heroes are universally beloved and VIZ is excited to bring their adventures to readers in a new way,” says Viz’s Editorial Director, Sarah Fairhall. “Our collaboration will include English editions of several Shonen Jump manga titles, as well as some all-new publishing and ShoPro’s Marvel Meow.”

Marvel Meow will be released on October 12, 2021, and is already available for preorder. Deadpool: Samurai is scheduled for release next February, and we know of at least one more title coming summer 2022, Secret Reverse, by Yu-Gi-Oh!’s Kazuki Takahashi!

(Image: Nao Fuji)

