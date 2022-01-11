Vincent D’Onofrio Has a Great Way to Deal With Trolls

Trolls are an unfortunate part of being online, but trolling isn’t just reserved for marginalized creators or women who dare to like nerdy properties. Celebrities also get the brunt of it, especially celebrities like Vincent D’Onofrio, who is very online and seemingly loves to interact with fans. But the Kingpin star is no stranger to “trolls” complaining about his portrayal of Wilson Fisk. (How people could troll that portrayal, I do not know, but alas, it happens.)

Apparently, though, D’Onofrio found a way to get around the trolls, and it is the kind of advice (that was just advice for himself) that is honestly a great way of dealing with being too much online. D’Onofrio admitted that he just began to ignore them, and eventually the trolls dwindled because feeding that negativity was only hurting himself, not the actual trolls.

“I used to have trolls,” D’Onofrio told ComicBook.com. “I put them in a box where they don’t exist and I ignored them for a long period of time. They’ve just kind of gone away. Every once in a while, one will show up, and I just ignore it. Because I think that there’s too much going on in the world to perpetuate negative stuff. I used to get combative, and it was hurting nobody but myself.”

D’Onofrio’s approach might not work for everyone (especially, as women and marginalized folks know, when the “trolling” frequently becomes outright harassment), but I do like his realization that getting combative towards them would hurt himself more than the trolls.

The return of Kingpin

Having D’Onofrio back as Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is incredibly exciting, especially since he was told to play Wilson Fisk the same way on Hawkeye that he did back with Daredevil. For me, I wanted him to come back because I wanted to finally see Spider-Man take on Fisk, and seeing 6’5″ Vincent D’Onofrio fight 5’9″ Tom Holland would delight me. But we kept getting whispers of D’Onofrio’s return until finally they began casting characters for Hawkeye, and we got the news that Echo would appear. And an Echo without her Kingpin didn’t seem logical.

I’m glad that they kept Vincent D’Onofrio because he mastered the art of Wilson Fisk in the brief moments we got in Daredevil, and to see him in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at large just seemed like it had been a long time coming. I think he’ll be back more often than we think.

I’m happy for D’Onofrio that he found peace online and ignored those who mocked his portrayal of the iconic villain. He deserves all the praise for his work, not anyone trolling him just because they didn’t like what he did or something about his “strength,” and I’m itching to see what else he has in store for us as Wilson Fisk throughout the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

