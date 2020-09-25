Things We Saw Today: Vin Diesel’s Debut Single Is Great and No One Can Handle It

Vin Diesel released his debut single today called “Feel Like I Do,” and yes, you read that right. And honestly? Vin Diesel might be on to something with this music career business cause this song is … a bop. The first single off Kygo’s latest album, Vin Diesel released the song on The Kelly Clarkson Show today with truly the best introduction to a single I’ve ever seen.

“I am blessed that on a year when normally, I’d be on a movie set, and as you know, that’s not possible, I’ve had another creative outlet,” the Fast & Furious star said in his video introduction which then led to Kelly Clarkson having her video audience dance to the song. (This is truly the most 2020 video to exist and I’m obsessed with it.)

From there, the internet was a mix of confusion and excitement because not only is this a baffling bit of information, but the song is … truly good? Like I can picture myself driving around town listening to this Vin Diesel song? What’s happening to me?

Vin Diesel song sounds like if Randy Newman tried to make a joint for the BLACK PANTHER soundtrack https://t.co/icWM3QXXE7 — VyceVictus (@VyceVictus) September 25, 2020

I did not have “Vin Diesel becomes a pop singer” on my 2020 bingo card — 👤🙋‍♀️🙋‍♂️📽📺 (@grindstone50k) September 25, 2020

Movie star vanity music projects are usually insufferable but there’s something I find so endearing about Vin Diesel’s — Patrick Willems (@patrickhwillems) September 25, 2020

Me bumping that new Vin Diesel single. pic.twitter.com/RTONWhQbgQ — BLKLST Rue (@YouNeedRue) September 25, 2020

The virtual Kelly Clarkson Show audience members awkwardly dancing to Vin Diesel’s new song is the funniest thing I’ve seen in weeks. pic.twitter.com/eI0BEuNSPN — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) September 25, 2020

When that new Vin Diesel track slaps: pic.twitter.com/kohbSvTOSR — HoopMemes (@HoopBlogs) September 25, 2020

Why is nobody talking about the VIN DIESEL tropical house track with Kygo???????????????????? What the actual fuck is happening 😂 — MAIN OVERLORD 👽 (@Eptic) September 25, 2020

Vin diesel released a song but as Dominic torretto??? 2020 just playing with us now pic.twitter.com/eBefwwQTSq — Ronshad Berry (@Iller_B) September 25, 2020

listening to vin diesel’s first single pic.twitter.com/g9gyDDMUl1 — Interview With The Wampire™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) September 25, 2020

Did … anyone foresee Vin Diesel jumping headfirst into pop stardom?

(image: Universal Pictures)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

The verdict is in: Tucker Carlson is not a reliable news source. (via Slate Magazine)

A rat is awarded a medal of bravery after sniffing out landmines and explosives in Cambodia. Remy the rat, you have 24 hours to respond. (via The New York Times)

“We believe this is a moral imperative to include as many people as possible in our democracy…so we’re coming together to erase these fees and fines by paying them off,” John Legend says of the push to restore voting rights to people in Florida. https://t.co/RZdtjb6k1c — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 25, 2020

A behind-the-scenes look at The Mandalorian shows us how they created the Razor Crest. (via ComicBookMovie)

The Breonna you should be talking about today is not me, @PressSec. — Brianna Keilar (@brikeilarcnn) September 24, 2020

